What Are Taco Bell's Fiesta Strips And Are They Still On The Menu?

Longtime Taco Bell lovers may remember the fast food chain's Crunchy Red Strips. These red-colored tortilla chips debuted in June 2003 when they were packed in Taco Bell's Caesar Grilled Stuft Burrito for a limited time. The strips later reappeared in November 2004 when they were included in the Zesty Chicken Border Bowl. They were also featured in the Big Taste Taco and Double Steak Triple Cheese Burrito. Crunchy Red Strips had a long run on Taco Bell's menu until the chain discontinued them in March 2021, though they did reappear once more in July of that year. In December 2021, Crunchy Red Strips were replaced with Fiesta Tortilla Strips: tri-colored tortilla chips that were purple, orange, and red.

If you were worried that these strips have since joined the list of discontinued Taco Bell items we aren't getting back, don't worry. You can find these tri-colored strips in a few of the chain's items, specifically those found on its Cravings Value Menu. These include the Double Stacked Taco and the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito.