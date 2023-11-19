What Sauce Comes With Taco Bell's Fan-Favorite Quesadillas?

So, what makes Taco Bell's jalapeño sauce so irresistible that people are trying their best to make copycat recipes of it? For many, it's the balance of flavors, striking the sweet spot for most customers: not too hot, but with just enough kick. Its creamy texture also blends perfectly with the crunch of the quesadillas. On Taco Bell's Reddit page, there have been multiple threads dedicated to the sauce, with fans either wanting to extol its praises or figure out how to duplicate it at home.

"I get this sauce with literally everything I order," user @SaiyanOfDarkness wrote in a one such thread.

For those who adore creamy jalapeño sauce, the natural inclination is to explore every possible way to indulge in as much of it as you can. Thankfully, Taco Bell's creamy jalapeño sauce isn't exclusive to its quesadillas. So, if you're craving some of the company's incredibly creamy, tangy, and spicy delight, all you have to do is order something else — here's a beginner's guide to ordering at Taco Bell to help you get started — and ask for it on the side.