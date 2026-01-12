9 Chain Restaurant Sides We'd Much Rather Order Than The Entrées

There's no way I could create a list of the best side dishes without mentioning one of the most popular and beloved starters of any chain restaurant: the Olive Garden breadsticks. When the first Olive Garden opened over 40 years ago, breadsticks were introduced as a way to keep customers happy while waiting for their entrées. This decision turned out to be a huge win for the company. As the chain has grown to almost 900 locations worldwide, the popularity of these iconic breadsticks has grown too.

The flavor and execution of these breadsticks are simple enough: Each breadstick is served warm and soft, with a buttery and garlicky coating on the top. What makes these breadsticks special is that they are always served fresh, ensuring that they never taste stale or bland like the bread services at many other chain restaurants.

As a bonus, these breadsticks are free and unlimited with your entrée order at Olive Garden, and can also be purchased separately for around $4.99, depending on location. As one customer explains, "Olive Garden is known for their breadsticks. It's like the main reason people go there. It's the selling point." While it's hard to imagine that any Olive Garden customer hasn't tried a breadstick by now, those who haven't will certainly want to take advantage of this free bonus the next time they dine there.