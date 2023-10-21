6 Imitation Crab Brands, Ranked

Imitation crab, sometimes called "crab sticks" or "krab," is a popular substitute for the real deal in a myriad recipes. It's manufactured from a pulverized fish paste known as surimi, typically made of Alaskan pollock or cod that's been deboned, washed, cut up, and seasoned before being formed into rod-like shapes resembling crab legs. Once dyed, these mock crab legs are pasteurized and vacuum-sealed, ready for immediate consumption. The advantage of using imitation crab meat is its affordability compared with real crab. It can also be more convenient depending on the recipe, as it is ready to use straight from the packaging and doesn't require extensive preparation.

The downsides to using imitation crab include potential food allergies to added binders or flavorings, which can include wheat, egg whites, MSG, and food colorings. Imitation crabmeat may also pose an environmental concern depending on how the fish are harvested. Finally, contrary to popular belief, not all imitation crab products are kosher. Some brands add small quantities of real crab meat to the blend to create the appropriate flavor. For these reasons, it's crucial to read labels carefully.

We sampled six commonly found imitation crab meat products from various retail outlets, evaluating them on texture, flavor, and how convincing they were compared with real crab. Read on to see how these mock crab products fared and whether you should add them to your next sushi roll.