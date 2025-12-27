5 Sit-Down Chain Restaurants That Overcharge Customers

As dual-income households became more common toward the end of the 20th century, chain restaurants developed into an iconic American industry by giving these families more affordable opportunities to enjoy a sit-down meal with table service. Much of the appeal of any given chain restaurant lies in its affordability. At minimum, it shouldn't feel like a ripoff.

Unfortunately, some chain restaurants have strayed from this principle, and customers often complain that items are more expensive than they should be. The reasons for this can be myriad. Price gouging and incompetent management certainly exist, but it's not always the business's fault.

Ingredients, labor, and restaurant leases are all more expensive than they've been in recent years, if not ever. With every element of doing business costing more money, restaurants can only hope customers will make up the difference. But consumers are dining out less than before, and trying to limit their spending when they do. And diners are noticing when chains set their prices just a little too high.