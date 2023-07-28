What's The Difference Between Classic Wontons And Crab Rangoon?

Wontons and crab Rangoon are, on the surface, similar dishes: They're both a form of dumpling (essentially, a dough pocket) stuffed with some kind of filling. However, crab Rangoon has a specific type of filling, while wontons have a little more wiggle room when it comes to what they're stuffed with. Traditional crab Rangoon contains some variety of crab meat and cream cheese. Classic wontons, on the other hand, typically contain a mixture of shrimp and seasoned ground pork with garlic, but there are many different fillings too.

If you're on social media, you might have seen the crab Rangoon meme frenzy several years ago, which helped this dish gain popularity in the United States. The memes became so popular — and for no apparent reason — that there were even Reddit threads questioning why they came to be in the first place. The bottom line: These cheesy crab pockets are so delicious that they jokingly became a love language on the internet.