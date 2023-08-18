The Staggering Number Of Breadsticks Olive Garden Serves Per Year

When it comes to chain restaurant eating, nothing can quite outdo Olive Garden's decades-long commitment to carb-loading thanks to their unlimited breadsticks. Sure, there's a huge menu of pasta dishes, and you can have as much grated cheese as you want in your salad, but it's the buttery, baked bread batons that win over even the pickiest eaters every time.

Post Malone famously told Jimmy Fallon that he eats his sticks with a sliver of butter in every bite, and The Weeknd impressed his date, Selena Gomez with a basket or two back in 2017. The chain has been serving unlimited bread baskets since it opened its first restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and despite some pressure from corporate in 2014 to cut down on the nonstop bread-fest, the company steadfastly continues to serve up millions of breadsticks to the masses every year.

Unlimited as they may claim to be, we actually know how many breadsticks the chain serves every year: A mind-boggling 529 million, according to Thrillist. That's almost two breadsticks for every person living in the United States.