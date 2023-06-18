Olive Garden Doesn't Have A Rewards Program (But It Has Something Else)

Considering how many mainstream restaurants both fast-food and casual have reward programs, it wouldn't be too far off to think Olive Garden has such a system, right? Surprisingly, the chain actually doesn't have one in place– there's no "MyGarden" or "Olive Rewards" or anything of the sort, let alone an official system that allows customers to use any sort of points to earn individual discounts. Olive Garden — which, to be fair, does offer promotions and discounts — seemingly believes that it should offer all guests the best value possible, sans rewards. (For an example, look no further than Olive Garden's free unlimited breadsticks and salads.)

But this isn't to say Olive Garden doesn't have its own unique way of giving customers free promotions and offers. Instead of signing up for a reward program, all you need to do is sign up for the restaurant's Eclub. This is an online newsletter that tells subscribers about upcoming promotions, deals, and new items before any other newsfeed. This way, Olive Garden fans not only get exclusive first-hand knowledge about what's coming up but also get access to select promotions and offers, thus encouraging them to spend time (and money) at their local restaurant.