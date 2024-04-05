Tipping Restaurant Workers Has Complicated Origins (And It's Still Controversial Today)

It may be lore that tipping has some acronym-based meaning like "To Insure Promptness," but its origins are anything but mysterious. Tipping began as an outcropping of serfdom, where masters would tip servants for exceptional work. In the mid-1800s, there was a vacation-based tipping transfer between Europe and America — either from Americans discovering the practice in Europe and bringing it home or Europeans on holiday in America importing it. But it wasn't until the end of the Civil War — and with it, the end of slavery — that tipping became widespread rather than an affectation of the wealthy elite.

The end of the Civil War resulted in an influx of freed former enslaved persons to the paid labor market, and the restaurant industry was one of the few professions that didn't bar them from entry. However, with the sudden popularity of tipping among some customers, restaurant owners in the states that had been home to enslaved individuals sensed an opportunity to keep benefitting from free labor, as many had before the war. The Reconstruction Era didn't feature a minimum wage; it wasn't until 1912 that any state put a minimum wage into practice, and a national minimum wage wasn't established until the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

As a result, it was perfectly legal for restaurant owners to offer little-to-no paid wages to their newly freed Black employees, instead forcing them to rely on tips for their continued survival. Though there was no shortage of anti-tipping sentiment in the United States, the practice still eventually spread throughout the country.