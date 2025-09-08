Your Complete Guide To Brazilian Steakhouse Meats

Brazilian steakhouses have a lot of different types of food, but it's undeniable that the meat is the star attraction. Over the course of your meal at one of these restaurants, you'll be presented with a never-ending selection of grilled and barbecued beef, lamb, pork, and chicken, which is served fresh and usually sliced tableside. However, one of the main mistakes people make when eating at Brazilian steakhouses is not doing their research about the types of meat they'll be seeing there. This can be a somewhat overwhelming dining style, and one which causes people who aren't in the know to shrink back and make safe choices.

Folks, we're about to put an end to that. Getting your head around meat types at Brazilian steakhouses can be a little confusing, especially if you don't speak Portuguese, but it's not hard. With this handy guide, you'll be able to eat with confidence and find unexpected new favorite cuts of meat. For the uninitiated, Brazilian steakhouses are all about trying new things, and once you've tasted linguiça or coração de frango, you'll never look back.