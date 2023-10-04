What's The Best Way To Cook A Tomahawk Steak?

For the perfect tomahawk steak that's both tender and juicy on the inside and charred on the outside, you'll need to cook the inside and outside in separate stages. Use a grill or cast iron pan for the searing and an oven or smoker for the interior cooking. The most straightforward way to go about this would be to sear the steak in a pan, then pop it into the oven to finish cooking, but you can get an even better crust if you reverse sear the meat.

To reverse sear a steak, place it in the oven or smoker until it is just below the internal temperature you want. Then, place it on a ripping-hot grill or cast iron pan to put a nice, dark sear on all sides. Reverse searing not only helps control your steak's internal temperature better, but the oven also dries out the surface of the meat, which is what you need for the perfect, caramelized crust.

During the first stage of the reverse sear process, use a meat thermometer to track the temperature of your tomahawk steak. The benchmark for medium steak is 145 F, but when you're using the reverse sear method, you want to pull the steak out of the oven when it's 10-15 degrees shy of the target, at 130-135 degrees. Dress it how you like, but know that you can keep it simple because the tomahawk's flavor shines no matter what.