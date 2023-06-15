The Hack For Achieving Perfectly Melted Cheese When Grilling Burgers

Burgers — juicy, meaty, and moreish. While the toppings you choose for this iconic dish can reflect elements of your personality, there is a common addition that's almost as important as the patty itself: the cheese layer. While there are plenty of underrated cheeses to try on top of that sizzling burger patty, have you ever considered the best way to achieve the optimum gooey-melted cheese? The key is creating the right environment for melting to occur.

One of the crowning jewels of a burger is a lusciously soft and warm cheese layer. The way it effortlessly falls around the patty in all its melted glory — you can tell this is a burger you will enjoy. While some burger enthusiasts have recommended just putting your hot burger on top of the cheese to melt it in the bun, it will likely never reach that seriously gooey consistency. Luckily, there's an easy hack involving only a heat-resistant bowl, and it may revolutionize the way you now prepare your burgers.