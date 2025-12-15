10 Booming Burger Chains That Will Take Over 2026

It's no big secret that America likes burgers. A dish that's arguably the United States' greatest culinary invention, what started as a humble combination of bread and meat has turned into an enormous industry, with countless chains looking to capitalize on the country's love of burgers and offer up innovative new takes on them. Nowadays, we have cheeseburgers, smashburgers, plant-based burgers, Midwestern butter burgers, and sliders. There's a restaurant for every taste. No wonder it all gets so competitive, and no wonder there are so many chains vying for supremacy.

As we enter 2026, though, there are some who are definitely winning the fast-food burger race. Giants like McDonald's and Burger King are going nowhere, of course, but there are also plenty of other chains that have been doing brisk business over the last few years and look set to dominate over the next 12 months. From established brands like In-N-Out and Culver's to upstarts like Smalls Sliders and 7th Street Burger, you can expect to see a lot of these names popping up everywhere in 2026. Some of them are only just getting started, too.