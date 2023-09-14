The Reason McDonald's Ketchup Tastes Different From Other Brands

There's just something about McDonald's that hits different. If you're eating it fresh rather than letting it sit while its being taken home, McDonald's food has a quality that seems to transcend the ingredients themselves. You might've wondered how that's possible, or if it's purely a psychological trick you're brain is playing on you.

Turns out, it isn't. McDonald's does a few things differently with its products, and that remarkable eye for detail tends to produce surprising results. The company may have a surprisingly tasty collection of dipping sauces, but their ketchup has a compelling quality of its own, too. In particular, McDonald's ketchup isn't a commercially-available brand like Heinz or Hunt's, it's their own proprietary blend — and that makes all the difference. You might think this means they add something unique to the mix, but you'd be wrong. Instead, it's all about what they're taking away from it.