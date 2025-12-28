8 Ways McDonald's Will Be Changing In 2026

McDonald's has not grown into the leader of the fast food chain game by resting on its laurels. Instead, the company has remained at the forefront of innovation and creativity when it comes to marketing, value, and customer experience for more than 80 years. In 2025, the chain made some huge menu changes, and it's now entering a new era. In 2026, customers may notice that it looks, feels, and operates differently than it does today.

Between massive expansions, A.I. integrations, and menu item changes, the chain is combining the core values that have allowed it to grow since 1940 with genius innovations to ring in the new and improved era of the Golden Arches. McDonald's is committing to its goal of having the fastest period of growth in the company's history with a clear strategy: Streamline operations, refocus on value, and invest in innovation as well as brand familiarity. Here are the eight major changes you can expect to see from McDonald's in 2026.