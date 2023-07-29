The Reason You're Not Allowed To Tip McDonald's Employees

In a hospitality world increasingly driven by tipping culture, McDonald's breaks away from the norm as they ban tipping their employees. According to their website, the quick-service behemoth has stated that they believe in promoting more of a team environment, where everyone performs their job to the best of their ability, rather than singling out individuals for monetary rewards.

And sure, some could argue this approach can help prevent conflict and unnecessary competition among workers while also setting the foundation for a more efficient and cooperative working arrangement. But what should you do with the money you were going to use to tip the employees during your next French fry or McFlurry run? McDonald's recommends that customers use their generous instinct of tipping to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) instead.

If you've ever been inside a McDonald's, you'll notice the fast food giant has strategically placed RMHC boxes at various locations in their restaurants, most notably in front of each cash register, for customers to drop their tip change into. The money collected is used to construct and maintain homes for families with seriously ill children who need medical care. Since the charity's inception in 1974, millions of families have been helped through these programs.