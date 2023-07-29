The Reason You're Not Allowed To Tip McDonald's Employees
In a hospitality world increasingly driven by tipping culture, McDonald's breaks away from the norm as they ban tipping their employees. According to their website, the quick-service behemoth has stated that they believe in promoting more of a team environment, where everyone performs their job to the best of their ability, rather than singling out individuals for monetary rewards.
And sure, some could argue this approach can help prevent conflict and unnecessary competition among workers while also setting the foundation for a more efficient and cooperative working arrangement. But what should you do with the money you were going to use to tip the employees during your next French fry or McFlurry run? McDonald's recommends that customers use their generous instinct of tipping to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) instead.
If you've ever been inside a McDonald's, you'll notice the fast food giant has strategically placed RMHC boxes at various locations in their restaurants, most notably in front of each cash register, for customers to drop their tip change into. The money collected is used to construct and maintain homes for families with seriously ill children who need medical care. Since the charity's inception in 1974, millions of families have been helped through these programs.
Where do your tips go?
By donating to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in lieu of a traditional tip, you'll be helping families with sick children. Founded in 1974, the RHMC provide a "home away from home" for families while their child receives medical treatment. More than just a place to sleep, the RHMC programs offer emotional support, meals, and activities for families to help alleviate the financial and emotional burdens that come with having a sick child.
But just how worthy is the RHMC cause? While Charity Navigator gives RHMC a four-star rating (the highest possible), there have been scandals surrounding the charity. One of the most significant controversies was sparked by a report released in 2013 titled "Clowning Around with Charity: How McDonald's Exploits Philanthropy and Targets Children." The report accused McDonald's of using its partnership with RHMC as a marketing scheme to drive sales. The report also highlighted an alleged lack of transparency, with RHMC refusing to disclose information about its financials.
While RHMC has since responded to these allegations, stressing that McDonald's is only one of their many donors, critics argue that the charity's dependence on the fast-food giant's namesake and branding leaves them vulnerable to conflicts of interest and further exploitation. If you're interested in donating to the RHMC, you can visit their website to learn more about the programs they offer and how your "tip" will be used. But what about the hard-working employees of the fast-food conglomerate?
The McDonald's wage debate
While donating to any noble cause is certainly worthwhile, in this case, it leaves employees who are already demanding increased wages out in the dark. According to Indeed, the average hourly wage for a McDonald's "crew member" in 2023 is $12.62.
While there have been talks to increase the hourly pay up to $22 in places like California, Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, instead penned a letter in early 2023 calling the labor bill "costly" and "job-destroying legislation." He went on to offer compelling arguments against the legislation and also noted that "we welcome and support legislation that creates an even playing field and applies to all industries and all workers."
However, his comments beg the question: If the President of McDonald's USA can, according to financial reports, earn about $7.4 million per year, why can't we tip the hardworking employees contributing to the corporation's profits? After all, McDonald's itself doesn't donate much to RHMC in relation to its overall earnings. In 2021, they claimed to have donated just $20 million to RHMC initiatives, which means they only donated 0.15% of their $12.58 billion gross profit from that year.
Despite the debate, one thing is clear: It's time for a serious discussion about how we can support all workers, including those in the fast food industry. What do you think — should tips go to the employees providing the service or the charities the multi-billion dollar corporation backs?