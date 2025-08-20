You're Not Alone If You Think Costco's Milk Is Ridiculously Hard To Open

While Costco is well known and loved for providing cheaper alternatives to big name brand products, it doesn't get it right every time. The seal on its Kirkland Signature brand of milk is one of those things it's not great at, and customers have openly expressed their frustration on social media.

There's already one design quirk that wards shoppers away from Costco's milk. The shape of the jug is more square than competitors, making it harder to pour without spilling — which is one reason it ranked so low on Daily Meal's ranking of the best milk brands. But, before you can even pour the milk, you have to get past the seal underneath the screwed-on lid, which just refuses to budge. A user shared on Facebook that the manufacturing process for the containers has reduced the number of spirals for the lid to close tightly, so the seal is obviously there to prevent leakage. The problem, though, is that it's on there so well that the easy pull tab rips off when customers try to remove it.

On social media, some people are more frustrated with this hard-to-remove seal than with the extra care necessary to avoid spilling milk because of the jug shape. One Facebook user posted a video of the seal not budging upon trying to pull from the tab and commented: "How do you open Costco milk? It has a seal on it that says 'lift here' that WILL NOT LIFT. Every new milk jug contains a loud demand to the sky of 'WHO THOUGHT THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA?!'" Some camaraderie and humor have been thrown into the mix of frustration, with a commenter on a different Facebook post saying: "You aren't alone! I feel like it's a competition between Costco and milk buyers. Costco is winning."