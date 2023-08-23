24 Protein Bars, Ranked Worst To First

Protein bars have come a long way from their earliest iterations as shelf-stable food sources for the U.S. military. According to Polaris Market Research, protein bars make up a $4.76 billion industry that caters to a wide swath of the population. Whether they are used as a pre or post-workout fuel source, a snack, or a meal replacement, protein bars are efficient, convenient, and have perceived value.

Whether or not they are healthy for you is almost entirely irrelevant. They fulfill a need, as is evidenced by how many different kinds are manufactured today. We found dozens of brands in myriad flavors to suit virtually any palate. Though we noted how much protein and sugar were in each bar, we were less interested in nutrition than how pleasing they were.

To provide the most objective ranking possible, we selected one flavor of each brand that all fell into what we would call the chocolate peanut butter lane or close to it. We rated each bar on its aroma, look, texture, taste, portability, and overall appeal. We think you will be surprised by the results. We know we were. Read on to see how your favorite bar fared.