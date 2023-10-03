10 Signs Your Chicken Has Gone Bad

Like any food, you need to make sure that your chicken is safe to eat before digging in. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there are roughly one million cases of poultry-related food poisoning every year. Not only that, but poultry was connected to more U.S. foodborne illness deaths than any other food commodity between 1998 and 2008 (via Emerging Infectious Diseases).

While some of these cases are due to eating raw or undercooked chicken, you also can get sick from chicken that has spoiled. Common food poisoning symptoms range from nausea and vomiting to weakness, muscle aches, chills, and even fever — and they may not start until weeks afterward. Knowing how to tell if chicken has gone bad will help avoid an experience that's unpleasant at best.

This is especially important when you consider that U.S. chicken consumption has exploded over the last 60-plus years. According to the National Chicken Council, the average American is projected to chow down on 102.3 pounds of chicken in 2024. That's an increase of 365% from the 28 pounds per person in 1960! With so many ways to enjoy chicken — from classics like fried chicken and chicken noodle soup to Cornell chicken and other more modern creations — it's no wonder people have come to love their chicken.

However, that means many more opportunities for something to go wrong. Let's look at 10 signs of spoiled chicken that will keep you and others from devouring rotten meat.