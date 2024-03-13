The Ultimate Guide To Sweet And Sour Sauce

As with most things, the nutrition facts about sweet and sour sauce vary from brand to brand and between homemade and store-bought. To give a general look at a typical bottle of commercial sweet and sour sauce, however, we can start with the calories. For every tablespoon of sweet and sour sauce (around 16 grams), you get 25 calories. You also get 86mg of sodium, which is four percent of the recommended daily value.

You also get 6.1 grams of carbohydrates (two percent of the daily value), of which 3 grams are sugar. There is no protein (which is to be expected, as most condiments don't contain protein or contain only very minimal amounts), and not much in the way of vitamins and nutrients either. There are 16mg of potassium, but this is such a low amount that it does not even register on the daily value scale.

When you think about the nutritional value of sweet and sour sauce and whether or not it is good for your individual diet, the main thing you have to keep in mind is what you are putting it on or what you are dipping in it. Since you most likely won't be drinking it straight out of the bottle with a straw (hopefully), what is more important here is the nutritional value of the rest of your meal, as sweet and sour sauce itself is just a tiny portion of what you are eating.