7 Old-School Breakfast Pastries That Need To Make A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you're not a morning person, the right breakfast can provide the incentive you need to skip the snooze button and re-enter the world of the living. If you're a fan of savory breakfasts, you'll need to be blessed with an early-bird family member who likes to cook or be the one who is motivated enough to get out of bed and make breakfast; those eggs and hash browns aren't going to fry themselves. But if you crave sweets for breakfast, you've got it easy: just plan to have some treats from the bakery on hand and grab one once your coffee is brewed and poured.

Sometimes, however, our go-to breakfast pastries can get old, leaving some of us to eagerly seek out the next hot new thing. But as many of us know from experience, while trendy treats can be a fun changeup, you may also end up waiting in a long line for a pricy pastry that might not live up to the hype. So the next time you want to mix up your breakfast pastry routine, take the less-trodden path to the past. The old-school breakfast pastries your parents or grandparents might have enjoyed at the start of the day once upon a time may not be as easy to find at a supermarket bakery as they used to be. But many are easy enough to make for even novice bakers, and the others are well worth the hunt.