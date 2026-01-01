9 Discontinued Dairy Queen Menu Items Customers Wish Would Come Back
Few fast-food chains evoke the same level of nostalgia as Dairy Queen. Having opened in 1940, ice cream fans of all ages tend to have fond dessert trip memories associated with DQ. Through the decades, Dairy Queen has introduced countless menu items, ranging from experimental Blizzard flavors to classic staples. But not all good things can last forever, so some fan-favorite items are no longer available. Whether they were limited edition, became too difficult to maintain operationally, or just got bumped to make room for new and exciting offerings, there are some menu items that customers miss and would love to see return.
Based on customer sentiment online, some of these treats were just too good to forget, and their loyal fanbase hopes to see them make a comeback. Between Reddit threads, pleas on social media, and online petitions, it is clear that some menu items are not soon forgotten. In some cases, customers have even found workarounds and ways to DIY their order to get a taste of their favorite forgotten treats. There are constant changes happening to this major ice cream chain, but we've collected the nine menu items that customers wish would come back to Dairy Queen.
S'Mores Galore Parfait
A Dairy Queen "parfait" is a far cry from the traditional yogurt, berry, and granola breakfast that might come to mind. DQ's parfait is made with classic soft-serve, and while you can still order the classic Peanut Buster parfait, the ever-popular S'Mores Galore parfait was removed from the menu to the disappointment of marshmallow-lovers everywhere. In 2018, superfans even created a petition to bring back the beloved menu item, but to no avail. True to its name, the S'Mores Galore parfait was made with the elements of a traditional s'more. The classic vanilla soft serve is topped with layers of hot fudge, marshmallow sauce, and graham cracker crumbs.
While this menu item is tragically no longer available, customers have figured out a workaround to be able to order something very similar. The catch is that you can only order it when the store is selling the S'Mores Blizzard, so that the graham cracker crumbs are in stock. These tend to only be seasonally available. After all, what is a S'More without graham crackers? Take a page out of the secret Dairy Queen menu and order a sundae with the soft serve, hot fudge, marshmallow sauce, and graham cracker crumbs for a DIY S'Mores Galore parfait that fans on Reddit claim is "insanely good."
Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard
Dairy Queen blizzards have changed over the years, but they remain the DQ staple. Since they launched in 1985, tons of classic and experimental flavors have come and gone from the menu. But there are some Blizzard flavors so decadent that fans just can't seem to forget them. The salted caramel truffle Blizzard is just that. It featured caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge, making it a rich and indulgent dessert for anyone with a powerful sweet tooth.
One user on Reddit claims this Blizzard was the "best item on the menu," and other fans agree. More than 800 people have signed the petition to bring it back, especially since it's one of the few Blizzard flavors that actually features caramel. While it has not made a return to the menu permanently, DQ does bring it back periodically, likely due to its popularity. Most recently, it was featured as the Blizzard flavor of the month at a Minnesota location in March 2025.
Wet walnuts
It's not only ice cream products that disappear from the menu, but toppings as well. Wet walnuts were a beloved soft-serve topping that brought on the nostalgia. Unfortunately, most Dairy Queen restaurants do not serve them anymore. While DQ has not announced why it stopped offering the topping, the steadily increasing price of walnuts over the past year may be part of the reason. Some fans believe there was simply not enough demand for the menu item.
However, those who love and miss this classic topping on their sundaes are in luck, as long as they don't mind putting in a little effort on their own. As it turns out, wet walnuts are simply walnuts soaked in maple syrup. This gives them that sugary taste and wet consistency. It's fairly easy to make your own at home and set them aside to add to your next DQ sundae or even a homemade treat.
Oreo Brownie Earthquake
The Oreo Brownie Earthquake was one of the most popular menu items before it up and vanished. It could be served as a Blizzard or sundae and featured vanilla ice cream, brownie pieces, Oreo crumbles, hot fudge, and marshmallow sauce. Fans of this tasty treat particularly loved the brownie pieces, which were soft and squishy squares that melted right into the other sweet flavors in the ice cream.
DQ launched a fairly similar menu item called the Brownie & Oreo Cupfection, but OG fans of the Earthquake say the new version doesn't hold a candle to the classic. The Cupfection uses chocolate syrup instead of hot fudge and a circular brownie cut in half instead of the traditional chunks that fans loved from the original Earthquake. One heartbroken Redditor stated, "The Cupfections aren't the same, and aren't nearly as good." A former DQ employee on Reddit even confirmed that the newer brownies are drier than the soft square chunks the store once used.
Chipper sandwich
While ice cream sandwiches started popping up at ice cream shops and street vendors as early as 1900, a scoop of ice cream served between cookies was not popularized until a San Francisco ice cream shop gave it a shot in 1928. Fast forward to the mid-1980s, and Dairy Queen took a stab at this increasingly popular sweet sandwich. A newspaper advertisement from 1984 (via Newspapers) described the Chipper as "Two big chocolate chip cookies, with a cool, creamy layer of Dairy Queen soft serve in between. Finished with a liberal sprinkling of real chocolate chips."
While it's unclear why this treat was removed from the menu, there is one DQ location that defiantly continued to serve the Chipper for years. As of 2015, a DQ location in Moorhead, Minnesota, went rogue and continued to sell popular and nostalgic menu items like the Chipper sandwich and monkey tails long after they had been discontinued from most locations. The store was able to defy corporate, operating under an old contract that was signed in the 1940s. Today, however, there doesn't seem to be a clear path for the Chipper's return, and with so many new menu items, this is a Dairy Queen menu item we likely aren't getting back.
Zero Gravity Blizzard
Among the most unique Blizzards ever created was the Zero Gravity Blizzard that some fans on Reddit refer to as the "Nasa blizzard". This specialty flavor was offered for a limited time in 2019 on the moon landing's 50th anniversary. This ice cream dessert featured Oreo cookie pieces, cotton candy topping, and sparkles, all mixed in with Dairy Queen's infamous vanilla soft serve. The cotton candy topping and cosmic swirls were meant to emulate the look of space in honor of the moon landing anniversary on July 20.
While some fans can't seem to forget about this unique Blizzard flavor, it is unlikely to make a comeback. However, some on Reddit have attempted to rally the troops in favor of its return: "I just realized that I'm still thinking about this blizzard [three] years later. But since it's a limited edition special blizzard, there is basically 0% chance that it will be brought back without some INTERVENTION!"
However, other fans note that if it's the flavor you like, you can order an Oreo Blizzard and add cotton candy to get almost the exact same thing. But it won't have the cosmic swirls and cool colors, which is half the fun.
Butterscotch dip
Butterscotch tends to get a bad reputation for being a "grandma" flavor, but lots of Dairy Queen fans of all ages enjoyed the butterscotch dip and were dismayed when it was removed from the menu. One fan on Reddit stated, "I'm only 30, and my kids are just as bummed out as I am that it's gone, so it's definitely not a 'boomer thing.'" The butterscotch dip was phased out across locations slowly, but it does pop up in select locations from time to time. In July 2025, a Minnesota location was able to get its hands on a few bags of butterscotch coating and used them to make some old-school butterscotch-dipped dilly bars.
And while customers on Reddit claim "Butterscotch is due for a comeback", the store has not made any announcements regarding its return to the menu. However, true butterscotch fans took matters into their own hands and found a worthy alternative to DQ's butterscotch-dipped cones in the Blue Ribbon brand.
Banana Cream Pie Blizzard
Banana cream pie has origins back in the 19th century and grew in popularity across America as bananas became more widely available. There have been several iterations of the pie over time, so naturally, Dairy Queen had to put its own spin on it and make its very own Banana Cream Pie Blizzard. However, the Blizzard was discontinued sometime around 2012. Nonetheless, loyal fans can't seem to forget about this fruity flavor, as there are pleas to bring it back to the menu as recently as within the past year on a Facebook post of the blizzard from 2012.
The Banana Cream Pie Blizzard featured the flavors of the more modern recipe for banana cream pie. The original flavor used banana pudding Jell-O to create the filling flavor. Today, fans have found that you can get pretty close to the original recipe (other than the Jell-O pudding mix) by ordering the following: a blizzard with vanilla soft serve as the base, banana slices, and whipped cream. Depending on the season and what your DQ location has available, you can either get pie pieces, Nilla wafers, or graham cracker crumbles mixed in to seal the deal.
Bakes
Dairy Queen Bakes were introduced to the menu for a limited time as an option for customers to order a warm dessert à la mode. This menu item aimed to provide a version of the classics, like apple pie with a scoop of ice cream. It offered three kinds of bakes: a fudge-stuffed cookie, an apple tart, and a triple chocolate brownie, all served warm with a side of the classic DQ vanilla soft serve.
Unfortunately, the Bakes were replaced on the menu with other warm dessert options such as the lava cake and funnel cake, which were also served with soft serve. But some fans hold on to the memory of the Bakes, with particular fondness for the apple tart. One fan paid their respects to the beloved dessert on a Reddit thread dedicated to discounted DQ favorites: "Came here casually two years later to post about the Apple Tart Hot Dessert. RIP."