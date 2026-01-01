9 Discontinued Dairy Queen Menu Items Customers Wish Would Come Back

Few fast-food chains evoke the same level of nostalgia as Dairy Queen. Having opened in 1940, ice cream fans of all ages tend to have fond dessert trip memories associated with DQ. Through the decades, Dairy Queen has introduced countless menu items, ranging from experimental Blizzard flavors to classic staples. But not all good things can last forever, so some fan-favorite items are no longer available. Whether they were limited edition, became too difficult to maintain operationally, or just got bumped to make room for new and exciting offerings, there are some menu items that customers miss and would love to see return.

Based on customer sentiment online, some of these treats were just too good to forget, and their loyal fanbase hopes to see them make a comeback. Between Reddit threads, pleas on social media, and online petitions, it is clear that some menu items are not soon forgotten. In some cases, customers have even found workarounds and ways to DIY their order to get a taste of their favorite forgotten treats. There are constant changes happening to this major ice cream chain, but we've collected the nine menu items that customers wish would come back to Dairy Queen.