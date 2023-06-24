14 Discontinued Dairy Queen Items We Aren't Getting Back

Ice cream maker J.F. 'Grandpa' McCullough and his son Alex had "got the idea that they'd like to find out how a soft-serve would go over,” recalled Katherine Noble to the Chicago Tribune. After a successful test run of the McCullough's new creamy concoction at Noble's husband Sherwood 'Sherb' Noble's parlor on a hot August night, and thanks to a freezer invented by Harry Oltz to keep it at the right temperature, Dairy Queen opened shop in Joliet, Illinois in 1940.

From there, franchisees expanded the name, and by the end of that decade, the company was solidified with the standardization of products and branding across the board. For Dairy Queen to continue its rise, it had to think beyond the cones, sundaes, malts and shakes made of their soft serve. In the eight decades since, new products were introduced, and ones like Dilly Bars, Dipped Cones, Buster Bars, and Blizzards proved to be such winners that they helped to cement Dairy Queen's reign as a popular global dessert spot.

However, there are various other delicious treats and flavors of existing ones that Dairy Queen gave birth to, only to see them fall by the wayside, much to the dismay of many devoted devourers. Let's break out the proverbial red spoon and scoop back up some beloved memories of 14 discontinued Dairy Queen items we aren't getting back.