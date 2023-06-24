14 Discontinued Dairy Queen Items We Aren't Getting Back
Ice cream maker J.F. 'Grandpa' McCullough and his son Alex had "got the idea that they'd like to find out how a soft-serve would go over,” recalled Katherine Noble to the Chicago Tribune. After a successful test run of the McCullough's new creamy concoction at Noble's husband Sherwood 'Sherb' Noble's parlor on a hot August night, and thanks to a freezer invented by Harry Oltz to keep it at the right temperature, Dairy Queen opened shop in Joliet, Illinois in 1940.
From there, franchisees expanded the name, and by the end of that decade, the company was solidified with the standardization of products and branding across the board. For Dairy Queen to continue its rise, it had to think beyond the cones, sundaes, malts and shakes made of their soft serve. In the eight decades since, new products were introduced, and ones like Dilly Bars, Dipped Cones, Buster Bars, and Blizzards proved to be such winners that they helped to cement Dairy Queen's reign as a popular global dessert spot.
However, there are various other delicious treats and flavors of existing ones that Dairy Queen gave birth to, only to see them fall by the wayside, much to the dismay of many devoted devourers. Let's break out the proverbial red spoon and scoop back up some beloved memories of 14 discontinued Dairy Queen items we aren't getting back.
1. Bygone Blizzard Flavors
Dairy Queen's Blizzards have been turning creamy frozen treats on its head, literally, ever since Oreo, M&M's, Butterfinger and Heath were the first four flavors introduced in 1985. The discontinuation of certain flavors over the past three decades has led to the disappointment of many customers. To list all bygone Blizzard flavors filled with candies, cakes, and various toppings inside and out would warrant its own time, so let's just highlight the ones that are truly missed. Dairy Queen has partnered with the Girl Scouts, and while Thin Mints have come and gone in various treats, one that arrived and left in 2009, with no sign of returning, is Girl Scouts Tagalongs Peanut Butter Patties Blizzard.
Still missing in action are tasty Blizzard cakes like Lemon Meringue Pie, Grasshopper Mousse Pie, Harvest Berry Pie, Summery Berry Cheesecake, and Banana Cream Pie, which has even warranted its own petition to make it a permanent addition to the menu. Candy makes for a great addition to Blizzards, and hope must be kept alive for a return or Mini Rolos or even the puckery Sour Patch Kids redberry version, which made a limited release in 2019.
2. Breeze
With the popularity of a low-fat diet on the rise in the 1980s, frozen yogurt broke out big time as the dessert that was a not-so-guilty pleasure. Dairy Queen finally joined the fad in the 1990s, dropping a non-fat, cholesterol-free version of the Blizzard called Breeze. All the same Blizzard toppings were at the disposal of Breeze orderers, and as the company advertised, "The result is an outrageously delicious way to treat yourself right" in The Jersey Journal.
The Breeze had its fans, including University of Wisconsin golf star Andrea Meeker, who once refrained from indulging in her favorite treat before chipping in a career-best game. No word if she celebrated with one after the match. Sadly, by the turn of the millennium, the wind was taken out of the Breeze as it became dead air. Poor sales caused the yogurt to sit around too long and go bad, and then it went away for good. The only low-fat desserts a customer can choose from today aren't even of a creamy nature. You're now limited to choosing between a Misty Slush or a Smoothie, which, last time we checked, wasn't anything remotely as satisfying as a Blizzard.
3. Dearly Departed Dipped Cones Flavors
Before The Blizzard blew into town, the longtime signature item from Dairy Queen was its soft serve with a curly Q on top in a cone, and the ultimate form of those was its hardened-shelled Dipped Cones. It's been on the menu at least as far back as the 1950s, with Chocolate being the classic standard for dipped flavors.
There have been many other dipped flavors since that time, and while customers have bemoaned the loss of them, some have made comebacks. Recently Cherry was discontinued, but only to be replaced by old favorite Butterscotch. Dairy Queen told People Magazine, "DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available." Recent limited editions to the Dipped line-up have included Blue Raspberry, Bubblegum, Cotton Candy, Dreamsicle, Fruity Blast and the latest — Churro.
Most modern customers and palettes don't even know they are missing out on former flavors. They sound like the stuff that Dipped Cone Dreams are made of. At one point in time, the following were available for dipping: Orange, Lime, Lemon-Lime, Peanut Butter, Banana, and even Root Beer. While Krunch Kote and Krazy Krunch aren't names you can order anymore, a pseudo-Dipped Cone with sprinkles and candied peanut bits can still be had today at certain locations as a secret menu item called a Crunch Cone.
4. Dillywich
As a packaged treat, Dilly Bars were and still remain a tasty, go-to item to grab from Dairy Queen's freezer. This summer treat hit all the right spots with its multiple layers of chocolatey goodness. As the Dilly Bar's little brother, the Dillywich graced the aisles of supermarkets at some point during the 1970s and was initially advertised as "Chocolate covered D.Q. sittin' on a cookie" in the Garden City Telegram.
While the item was discontinued sometime during or after the 1990s, a few local Dairy Queens have kept Dillywiches alive to this day. And honestly, we don't blame them, considering what a hit they were. Seeing is believing, so please take a peek at this video from the Shelbyville, Indiana Dairy Queen Facebook page, and you'll be instantly trying to map out how to drive there ASAP to take a bite of this holy whole trinity that sounds like Dairy Queen at its finest.
5. DQ Bakes
To celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2015, Dairy Queen went bold with a vast product line that it hoped would make them a major player in the quick-service restaurant business. To be able to sell the DQ Bakes, all Dairy Queen franchises were required to purchase an oven — the first standardization in hot food prep for the company. This was a bold move that worked out well as it expanded the menu to include artisan sandwiches like Chicken Bacon Ranch, snack melts like Chicken Bacon BBQ, and desserts that had nothing to do with chicken or bacon.
While customers may have been curious about the savory new items in the ovens, like potato skins and pretzel sticks, the real draw was the à la mode desserts. The original offerings in the DQ Bakes lineup were Triple Chocolate Brownie, Apple Tart, and Fudge Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie. Within two years, Funnel Cake, and Molten Lava Cake were both warming and cooling off bellies.
While the original items have been replaced, it hasn't kept fans from asking for them back. The return of those treats doesn't seem likely given that Dairy Queen took to Twitter to say, "We're so sorry we've discontinued one of your favorites! At this time we do not know of any plans for its return."
6. DQ Chipper Sandwich
Surprisingly, the ice cream cookie sandwich has a delicious history that dates all the way back to 1928. Richard LaMotta popularized the sandwich concoction with chocolate chips around its edges in the 1980s — his Chipwich became so synonymous with the treat that it's become the way most reference the treat. Dairy Queen seized on the burgeoning item by creating their own take on it: The DQ Chipper Sandwich. According to the Wausau Daily Herald, it was first seen in stores in 1984. Dairy Queen cheekily advertised the dessert as "two big chocolate chip cookies, with a cool creamy layer of Dairy Queen soft serve in between. Finished with a liberal sprinkling of real chocolate chips."
The item was last seen advertised in newspapers in 1999 but had its trademark renewed in 2004. Then in 2016, the trademark was canceled, leading us to believe that Dairy Queen officially discontinued the item. That hasn't stopped the Moorhead, Minnesota location of Dairy Queen – where the Dilly Bar was invented – from making them. It has a unique contract that allows them to make retro treats. Owner Troy DeLeon told the Dallas Morning News, "We want people to take a step back in time and experience something they don't get a chance to experience very often.
7. DQ Jet
At the tail end of the 1950s, when the jet age gave way to the space age, Dairy Queen took flight with their own aircraft: The DQ Jet. Available for sale as far back as the summer of 1959, the push pop frozen treat came in vanilla, chocolate, and sometimes other special flavors.It was initially sold for 10 cents a pop, or in 6 packs for 55 cents or 11 for $1.
The sleek DQ Jets creamy treat included the same signature curly Q top that its soft serve has. It came in a rounded rocket-shaped package with a stick in the bottom that most know as a push pop-style treat. The DQ Jet was discontinued by the end of the 1970s.
One fan who loved DQ Jets took to Facebook in 2012 to ask Dairy Queen what happened to them. The company replied with the hard truth, saying, "the DQ Jet, that was a novelty item we had back in the [1970s] and has been discontinued throughout the Dairy Queen system and at this time there are no plans to bring it back. I am sorry!"
8. Fudge Bars
In 1993, Dairy Queen dropped a prepackaged novelty freezer item that proved to be much more of a keeper: Fudge Bars. These Fudge Bars should not be confused with the also discontinued Nut Fudge Bars, which were essentially rectangularly shaped Dilly Bars with peanuts.
These Fudge Bars were made with nonfat ice cream and had no sugar added. At only 50 calories per treat, they truly felt like a guilt-free chocolate treat. Sharing shelf space with Dilly Bars, Buster Bars, and eventually the low-calorie Vanilla Orange Bars, the Fudge Bars didn't exactly stand out. However, they were a bit of an unsung hero for almost three decades of satisfying service.
With not much fanfare, Fudge Bars, alongside Mint Dilly Bars, got their decommission orders from the Dairy Queen headquarters in 2022. With the clocking ticking on their demise, longtime lovers had to scramble to stores to get whatever stock remained. One fan took to Facebook to sum up a lot of people's desperate feelings, saying, "Dairy Queen no more. I'm officially boycotting DQ. They have Discontinued their Fudge bars. What are they thinking. Not thinking is the problem. Fudge bars no more. DQ no more."
9. Mr. Maltie
In the wide world of foods and drinks with Mr. and Mrs. in the name, this Dairy Queen dessert might not be the first to come to mind. Shaped like a pail, Mr. Maltie ice cream pops were chocolate malt frozen treats on a stick. They may have been released as early as 1961 in St. Louis before formally being introduced to mouths in 1963. Mr. Maltie is simple in design, with only a lick-smiling snowflake-looking mascot.
Mr. Maltie may have even been a forerunner to Dairy Queen's Fudge Bars, as they were advertised as a low-calorie delight. Mr. Maltie hung around until at least 1976 when $1.10 would get you a 10-pack. His good name remained trademarked until it expired in 2005. While Mr. Maltie is very much discontinued, we can only hope that the powers that be at Dairy Queen re-release the ice cream treat or, at the very least, come out with a similar version.
10. Mr. Misty Kiss
While Mr. Maltie has faded into mostly obscurity, the slushy drink Mr. Misty has hung around to some capacity. The original slushie treat was renamed Arctic Rush and then redubbed Misty Slush in 2017. Misty Slushes can still be had as Misty Floats (where the ice cream is swirled in) and Misty Freezes (where the ice cream is blended in), but one version that doesn't show any chance of resurfacing is the Mr. Misty Kiss.
Mr. Misty Kiss was Mr. Misty slush frozen at -20°F, and similar to the DQ Jet, resided in a tube that had a stick to push it out and into mouths. Released in stores by 1968, Mr. Misty Kiss originally came in orange, lemon lime, raspberry, cherry, and grape flavors. They were sold for 10 cents each, six for 55 cents, or 11 for $1. Clever innuendo was used to promote the treat, with "Dennis the Menace" starring buttons asking, "Have Been Kissed by a Mr. Misty Kiss," according to WorthPoint). According to Journal and Courier, print ads also promoted that it was "A tall treat on a stick... see how long you can make it last!"
Mr. Misty Kiss inspired the name of a horse that raced in Iowa in 1981, and while he kissed his frozen push-up form goodbye sometime around 1988, his name lives on as a climbing route within the Dairy Queen wall at Joshua Tree National Park. For those jonesing for Mr. Misty Kiss, you can buy a Misty Slush at Dairy Queen and try to remake the pops at home.
11. Monkey Tails
One of the greatest unions of ice cream and fruit is the simple pleasure where chocolate covers a banana on a stick and then is frozen for future enjoyment. Dairy Queen has been dotting dips of chocolate onto bananas since at least 1967. It then gave them the cheekily genius name of Monkey Tails, which were solid sellers well into the 1970s, and 1980s at some locations.
The deliciousness of these Monkey Tails caused a Dairy Queen employee to get fired and turn to a life of comedy instead. One of comedian Stewart Huff's bits on YouTube is his tale of unaccounted Monkey Tails as he once got carried away eating too many of them and replaced the missing ones with chocolate-covered hot dogs.
We're not sure why such a beloved dessert treat would get officially discontinued from Dairy Queen, but Monkey Tails can still be found in the wild. You just need to know where to look. One of those is the famed one in Moorehead, Minnesota, and another, that will make them upon request is in Lockport, Illinois. The latter location has even sold Baby Monkey Tails, which are about half the normal size. Also, not sure if Dairy Queen was the first to use the name for the treat, but Monkey Tails is now a commonly used term for those who make it themselves.
12. Old Fashioned Sodas
Soda fountains were all the rage in the 19th century, and things continued to bubble over the counter and into glasses well into the 20th century. By the time Dairy Queen came on the scene in the 1940s, soda fountains were still within their golden age, and in the next decade, they added Old Fashioned Sodas to their menus. In one tall drink, Dairy Queen soft serve was mixed with whole milk, flavoring, and carbonated water topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
The Old Fashioned Sodas hung around until the end of the millennium, and all that remains today are Soda Floats, which are limited to the sodas they have on tap — Pepsi products like Mug Root Beer, Dr. Pepper or Mountain Dew. That doesn't exactly sound like the Old Fashioned flavorings of Dairy Queen yore that included what seemed like anything and everything: Banana, butterscotch, caramel, cherry, chocolate, eggnog, grape, lemon, marshmallow, orange, pineapple, strawberry, vanilla, and wild mountain blackberry.
13. So Long to these Sundaes
Sundaes are a staple of any ice cream parlor, Monday through Sunday, and of course, have been long entrenched in the history of Dairy Queen. Back when Dairy Queen's menu was far simpler in the 1940s, with soft serve in cones or take-home pints, sundaes were probably one of the more eclectic items to choose from.
Sundaes at Dairy Queen remain a classic indulgence for those seeking something a bit more than a cone. Standard flavors like caramel, chocolate, hot fudge, peanut butter, pineapple, and strawberry are among the choices today. Still, most of these flavors are a far cry from the awesome options of yesteryear. Without even seeing a photo or an advertisement, how mouth-watering does a Hot Peach Sundae or a Fiesta flavor sound? A few other delicious flavors that we miss include blackberry, butter pecan, cherry, or coconut.
Most of these lost flavors have returned in the form of Blizzard toppings, but sometimes you just want something a little more straightforward, like a sundae. At least there's a menu hack where you can still order a retro Jack & Jill Sundae at Dairy Queen today.
14. Starkiss Flavors Kissed Goodbye
In 1976 Dairy Queen launched a new frozen novelty in the shape of a star, which they named the Starkiss. This out-of-this-world treat on a stick was kicked off with three flavors choices: Orange, cherry, and lemon-Lime. It was advertised as a "Taste Revolution," where for the eater, "your taste buds will thank you, so will your children" (via The Spokane Chronicle).
The Starkiss finally came around on its patriotic duty around 2003 and added red, white, and blue stripes to a version of the treat, naturally named the Stars & Stripes Starkiss. Little did Starkiss lovers know that this new flavor would eventually be the last flavor of Starkiss standing two decades later. While it does contains three flavors in one bar, cherry, watermelon, and blue raspberry, it hasn't stopped fans from petitioning for a return for a stand-alone cherry flavor, which last appeared on shelves in 2022. This frozen treat will also be missed.