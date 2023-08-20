How Dairy Queen's Blizzard Has Changed Over The Years

When you think Dairy Queen you think Blizzard. You might also think about cherry dip, and Dillybars or, depending on your age, the chicken strip basket. But somewhere in that delirious hungry dream, you will think of the not-technically-ice cream, not-quite-shake frozen treat that is the backbone of the DQ dessert menu.

That's right. Ice cream is defined by the milk fat content, and Blizzards do not meet the requirement of "not less than 10 percent milkfat, nor less than 10 percent nonfat milk solids." It doesn't make much of a difference to us. We are still down to swing by Dairy Queen each month to try the newest Blizzard flavor.

While the recipe for this treat has more-or-less stayed the same over the decades since it was introduced, many things about it have changed. From the processes that go into making it to the different sizes and varieties now available, here are all the ways Dairy Queen's Blizzard has changed through the years.