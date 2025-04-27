14 Long Gone Dairy Queen Blizzards We Might Never See Again

Dairy Queen's Blizzard is a dessert of utter legend. While the Dairy Queen Blizzard has changed over the years, at its core it's still one thing: A really tasty way to end a meal. These desserts started as a fairly simple affair when they debuted back in 1985, with a combination of smooth ice cream and various mix-ins providing a texture contrast and a variety of delicious flavors. However, as the years progressed, Dairy Queen Blizzards gradually became more and more extravagant, and the fast food chain began to roll out some wild and wacky varieties that tested the boundaries of what a dessert could be.

It's so surprising, therefore, that not all of their flavors have lasted for good. DQ has introduced and removed flavors more quickly than we can keep track of over the years — but a lot of these Blizzards have left a lasting impression on customers. Fan favorites like the Thin Mints Blizzard, the Grasshopper Mousse Blizzard, and the Oreo Brownie Earthquake Blizzard have left people begging Dairy Queen to bring them back. As yet, the company hasn't quite made the move, but until then we can all enjoy them via a trip down memory lane.