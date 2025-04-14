5 Changes Happening To This Major Ice Cream Chain In 2025

Founded in 1940, Dairy Queen is one of America's oldest ice cream chains. Although some locations only serve frozen treats, most offer a full slate of typical fast food fare like burgers and fried chicken. This makes Dairy Queen a solid, all-in one choice for a quick meal plus dessert.

But a chain like Dairy Queen doesn't make it to 85 years in business, achieve 85% brand recognition, and open over 7,700 stores worldwide without evolving. And in 2025, Dairy Queen fans can expect a range of changes to hit the chain. From nearing completion of a long-term animal rights commitment to new executive leadership and exciting new menu items, many of the changes come from the top.

Other changes, however, are products of outside circumstances. This includes dozens of unexpected store closures in one of the Dairy Queen-heaviest states in the country — but also the pending reopening of an iconic location in the Pacific Northwest.