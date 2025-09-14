The Secret Dairy Queen Menu Item That's A Dreamy Twist On A Classic Treat You Have To Try

Unfortunately, being able to order the S'mores Parfait at Dairy Queen requires another item to be on the menu: the S'mores Blizzard Treat, which is a seasonal item. If the S'mores Blizzard Treat is currently available at your local Dairy Queen, that means it has the graham cracker crumbs on hand, which are needed for the S'mores Parfait. In this case, all you have to do is ask for the S'mores Parfait, and the Dairy Queen employees should be able to make it for you. If they aren't familiar with it, since it's a secret menu item, then you may have to explain what goes into it.

If you're unable to order it straight from Dairy Queen for any reason, you can try making a version of it at home. Start by heading to the market for premade soft serve ice cream, such as Blue Bunny's soft vanilla. Then, of course, you'll need a hot fudge sauce (or you could make your own) and crushed graham crackers. Finally, the hardest ingredient to get your hands on would be the marshmallow sauce. To make things easy for yourself, you can simply replace it with marshmallow fluff, which will do the trick.