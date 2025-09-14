The Secret Dairy Queen Menu Item That's A Dreamy Twist On A Classic Treat You Have To Try
Dairy Queen is known for its sweet treats — including the many Blizzard flavors (all of which we ranked). Alongside the iconic Blizzards, Dairy Queen also serves ice cream cones, banana splits, and even dessert parfaits. A classic parfait typically consists of yogurt, fruit, and granola. However, Dairy Queen turns it into a full-blown dessert by using soft serve ice cream as the base and topping it with other tasty treats — like its Peanut Buster Parfait, which combines peanuts and hot fudge with the soft serve.
But the Peanut Buster Parfait is not the only parfait option at Dairy Queen, even if it's the only one that's visible on the menu. There's actually another parfait on the secret menu: the S'mores Parfait. It consists of tasty soft serve, hot fudge sauce, marshmallow sauce, and graham cracker crumbs. This treat has everything that you love about classic s'mores, but with all of the components swirled into a delicious soft serve.
How do you order the Dairy Queen S'mores Parfait?
Unfortunately, being able to order the S'mores Parfait at Dairy Queen requires another item to be on the menu: the S'mores Blizzard Treat, which is a seasonal item. If the S'mores Blizzard Treat is currently available at your local Dairy Queen, that means it has the graham cracker crumbs on hand, which are needed for the S'mores Parfait. In this case, all you have to do is ask for the S'mores Parfait, and the Dairy Queen employees should be able to make it for you. If they aren't familiar with it, since it's a secret menu item, then you may have to explain what goes into it.
If you're unable to order it straight from Dairy Queen for any reason, you can try making a version of it at home. Start by heading to the market for premade soft serve ice cream, such as Blue Bunny's soft vanilla. Then, of course, you'll need a hot fudge sauce (or you could make your own) and crushed graham crackers. Finally, the hardest ingredient to get your hands on would be the marshmallow sauce. To make things easy for yourself, you can simply replace it with marshmallow fluff, which will do the trick.