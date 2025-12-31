11 Best Bed Bath & Beyond Items To Declutter Your Kitchen
There are many reasons to keep your kitchen free of clutter. First, it's simply easier to find the tools that you need when you need them, which makes the cooking and dining experience more enjoyable. Maintaining a tidy kitchen also promotes more nutritious meal and snack decisions and improves overall mental well-being. While Costco, IKEA, Target, and Amazon are some people's first choices for products that can organize their space, Bed Bath & Beyond shouldn't be overlooked.
From drawer organizers for utensils and airtight food containers to storage racks and pantry shelves, Bed Bath & Beyond has a variety of kitchen organization products to put all of your items in order. Daily Meal has perused the store for you to find quality goods with ratings of at least 4.5 stars from about 100 reviews or more. While the following items are available online as of the time of writing, that could change, and they may not be available in your local Bed Bath & Beyond store.
Belmint Expandable Silverware Organizer
Adjustable drawer organizers are one of the hacks to make the most of minimal kitchen cabinet space and are nonnegotiable for keeping your utensils arranged so that they're easy to grab when you need them. For about $32, this Belmint Expandable Silverware Organizer fits in drawers that are 17.25 inches deep, and it can expand from 13.5 inches to 19.5 inches wide. It's also ideal for shallow drawers at just 2 inches tall. With these dimensions, you can use this natural bamboo organizer for all of your eating utensils, as well as some of your serving spoons and tools.
ZWILLING Pro 7-pc Knife Block Set
Throwing your knives into a drawer together or with other kitchen utensils can actually damage the blades as they jostle around and put you at risk of cuts as you search for what you need. Having a proper knife block to store them in is ideal to avoid these issues, and the ZWILLING Pro 7-pc Knife Block Set is one of the best-rated options at Bed Bath & Beyond and priced at around $370. With 4.9 stars, customers love not only the storage aspect but also the quality of the knives that come with it: A paring knife, prep knife, chef's knife, and bread knife. This set includes sharpening steel and a pair of kitchen shears, too.
Cheer Collection 7-piece Stackable Airtight Food Storage Container Set
According to The Baer Minimalist founder Maria Baer, you should always use food storage containers to preserve and protect your foods from getting stale, pests, and otherwise spoiling. That's because most packaging is meant "for short-term transport and display." This seven-piece set of containers from Cheer Collection is perfect for storing a variety of dry goods — from cereal and pretzels to popcorn and jerky — and it's only around $25.
Made of BPA-free plastic that won't shatter like glass, each clear container comes with a lid — available in several colors — with a clear flip top to make pouring small foods convenient. The set even includes 24 reusable labels and a dry-erase marker to keep track of contents and expiration dates at a glance. Plus, you can stack the containers and put them in the dishwasher, although the lids are hand-wash only.
HiEnd Accents Savannah Floral Damask Ceramic Canister Set
If you prefer food storage that's more pleasing to the eye and can double as decoration on your countertop, these canisters by HiEnd Accents could fit the bill. The durable ceramic features a damask-inspired floral embossing that mimics tooled leather. Available in neutral cream or taupe and bold red or turquoise for $145, each piece has a rope detail around the rim and a distressed, resin base. The matching lid also has a silicone gasket that keeps it secure and your food fresher for longer. While the canisters themselves can go in the dishwasher for convenient clean-up, you should hand-wash the bases and lids.
Kamenstein 20-jar Revolving Spice Rack
When you have plenty of space on your countertop, you don't have to try the tension rod spice jar storage hack (creating a faux shelf with tension rods inside your cabinet) to organize your spices. Instead, you can use a storage rack like this one at Bed Bath & Beyond by Kamenstein. The rotating, polished stainless steel organizer comes with 20 prefilled glass jars.
Although the spices may vary, each jar is sealed for freshness and has a labeled black lid and removable sifter cap. It's a stylish and practical option for your countertop because it keeps your spices tidy and spins smoothly for quick access. Best of all, it's made in the United States, and you can register with the company to get five years' worth of free spice refills — all for around $41.
ClosetMaid Stainless Steel Multi-tier Wall Storage Rack
In a small kitchen where you don't have a lot of countertop or pantry space, you have to come up with creative ways to store your items so that everything doesn't look and feel too cluttered. The ClosetMaid Stainless Steel Multi-tier Wall Storage Rack is a great solution because you can use it to store spices, canned and jarred goods, coffee bags and canisters, cooking oils, pastas, and even some small appliances.
You can choose from two, three, or four tiers to fit in your space and storage needs, holding up to 3 pounds worth of items for less than $30. On top of that, you can install the rack (with the included hardware) on an open wall to keep your everyday go-tos within reach, or install it on the inside of your pantry door for hidden storage.
ClosetMaid Nickel-finished Steel Pull-out Cabinet Organizer
With the plumbing for your kitchen sink being in the cabinet underneath, there isn't much else that you can store there other than cleaning supplies and odds and ends. Despite the limitations, it's easy for this space to become chaotically cluttered, and this ClosetMaid Nickel-finished Steel Pull-out Cabinet Organizer at Bed Bath & Beyond can help for about $30.
It features a sturdy wire basket — your choice of either 11 or 14 inches — with an open design that keeps your products tidy but visible. Designed to fit most cabinet dimensions, the smooth-gliding, slide-out frame makes it simple to pull everything forward for quick access without digging around in the back. The epoxy-coated steel makes the organizer sturdy, while the nickel finish resists rust and looks clean in any kitchen. Plus, installation is straightforward with the included hardware.
Sorbus Fridge Bins and Freezer Stackable Storage Containers
Clear plastic bins are one of the genius ways to organize your fridge because they allow you to group similar items together while seeing how much of each item you have at a glance. With a mix of sizes, these six Sorbus fridge and freezer bins for $40 are made with BPA-free plastic, so they're suitable for storing all kinds of foods. The pack comes with a dispenser drawer for soda cans, a bin specifically for eggs, and two narrow and two wide containers. The built-in handles make it convenient to pull the bins out of the fridge or freezer, and they're easy to wipe clean. Plus, you can stack the containers and even use them in your pantry if you wish.
Chrome Plated Metal 4-shelf Pantry Storage
In some homes, the pantry simply doesn't have enough shelving to accommodate all of the items that need to be stored. This chrome-plated metal pantry shelf at Bed Bath & Beyond is a simple and durable solution that costs less than $75. With four adjustable shelves that are each more than 35 inches long and nearly 14 inches deep, this pantry storage can hold up to 200 pounds. This high weight limit, made possible by its iron construction, allows you to organize boxed, canned, and jarred goods, as well as small appliances. Best of all, you don't need tools to put this shelving together.
5-Tier Kitchen Bakers Rack Utility Storage Shelf
If you have empty space in your kitchen but need more cabinets, consider adding this baker's rack and storage shelf. It's a cheaper alternative to extending and renovating your current cabinetry, priced at around $100. The quality, black metal design with thick, brown wood particleboard provides a countertop-like shelf with two shallow shelves above it and two deep shelves below it. Overall, you can store at least 320 pounds worth of food products and small appliances, such as a coffee maker, microwave, slow cooker, and toaster. You can even use it like open shelving for your dishes and cookware.
Furniture of America Rustic Espresso 6-shelf Dining Buffet with Wine Rack
If you didn't know already, you should stop storing wine on top of the fridge. It might seem like a convenient location if you don't have a proper storage spot in your kitchen. However, the heat and vibrations from the appliance can change the wine's chemical structure, while storing wine upright allows the cork to dry out. Instead, add proper storage furniture to your kitchen or dining room, such as the Furniture of America dining buffet with wine rack.
This cabinet has a warm espresso finish, and it comes with two wine racks for hanging wine glasses in the center. Underneath the stemware are 10 slots for holding standard wine bottles, and below that is a drawer where you can store small accessories. On each side of the wine bottles and glasses, there are two glass-panel doors. Behind each door are three adjustable shelves that you can use for storing a variety of serveware. With an MSRP of $460, this cabinet is an elegant addition that you can find for a deep discount of $151 from Bed Bath & Beyond.