The Spice Jar Storage Hack You Need To Try
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From food container organization hacks to arranging your drawers and cabinets to be more kid-friendly, enhancing your kitchen space is a must. Have you ever felt you needed a better way to store your spice jars? Perhaps you want to free up countertop space or are tired of digging through the cabinet to find the spice you need hiding in the back. While bins and Lazy Susans were some food storage and organization trends in 2024, the tension rod hack is one you have to test out for yourself.
You might think that tension rods are only useful for hanging curtains, but they're a fantastic solution for better utilizing the room in your pantry. Regarding storing spices, they're ideal for creating makeshift shelves. Doing so allows you to place multiple levels of jars in a single shelf space, filling the several inches of empty room between the items you've filled it with and the shelf above.
The best part about this tension rod hack for spice jar storage is that it will utilize the vertical space in your cupboard, but it's also a cheap solution. You can get an 8-pack of KXLife tension rods for less than $20. Just make sure that you correctly measure where you'll be installing the tension rods, and purchase a set that will extend longer than the measurement so that they will fit snugly between the sides.
How to use tension rods for storing spice jars
With your tension rods in hand, there are a couple of ways you can install them in your pantry or cabinet to organize spice containers and use as much of the space as possible. Best of all, both of these options will only take a few minutes to do.
The first option is to place a single tension rod along the back of the cabinet shelf, leaving a little bit of space in between the wall and the rod itself so that there's room for your spice jars to stand upright. This storage solution is ideal for rarely used spices, those with the labels on the front, and those in short bottles (although tall jars can be placed on the tension rod, too). By putting them above your other spices and facing forward, you can easily see and grab that spice for the pumpkin pie recipe you might only make once a year.
Similarly, the second option starts with placing a tension rod near the back of the cabinet. Then, you put another one in front of it with a bit of space in between, and lay your spice jars across the top so the lids face you. Because of how the bottles lie, it's ideal if the spice labels are on the lids so you can easily find what you need. If they aren't, consider switching out your spice containers with a set of NETANY glass spice jars, which include three types of labels. And, if you have plenty of vertical and horizontal space in your cabinet, you can add a second makeshift shelf to hold the rest of your spice jars, or anything else you might see fit.