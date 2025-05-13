The Spice Jar Storage Hack You Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From food container organization hacks to arranging your drawers and cabinets to be more kid-friendly, enhancing your kitchen space is a must. Have you ever felt you needed a better way to store your spice jars? Perhaps you want to free up countertop space or are tired of digging through the cabinet to find the spice you need hiding in the back. While bins and Lazy Susans were some food storage and organization trends in 2024, the tension rod hack is one you have to test out for yourself.

You might think that tension rods are only useful for hanging curtains, but they're a fantastic solution for better utilizing the room in your pantry. Regarding storing spices, they're ideal for creating makeshift shelves. Doing so allows you to place multiple levels of jars in a single shelf space, filling the several inches of empty room between the items you've filled it with and the shelf above.

The best part about this tension rod hack for spice jar storage is that it will utilize the vertical space in your cupboard, but it's also a cheap solution. You can get an 8-pack of KXLife tension rods for less than $20. Just make sure that you correctly measure where you'll be installing the tension rods, and purchase a set that will extend longer than the measurement so that they will fit snugly between the sides.