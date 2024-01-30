Why You Should Stop Storing Wine On Top Of The Fridge

Storage can be an issue in the kitchen, especially for miscellaneous items. A common offender? Wine bottles. Typically too tall to fit on a standard cabinet shelf and too long to be stored sideways, wine bottles are tricky to stash. In kitchens that don't have a wine refrigerator, bottles seem to find a home wherever there's an open surface, be it a counter or a bar cart.

The top of the refrigerator offers a tempting opportunity to beat kitchen clutter. It's flat, open, and can accommodate quite a few bottles. Compared to high-traffic areas (like under the sink or on the counter), the fridge top keeps wine out of the way in a bustling kitchen. Plus, it maximizes storage efficiency by utilizing a space that otherwise doesn't have much use. Bottles adorning the fridge top even look like nice decorations. However, while this prime piece of kitchen real estate seems like the perfect storage solution, it's not. Storing your wine on top of the refrigerator can reduce its shelf life and potentially even ruin the bottle.