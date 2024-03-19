TIHS 2024: The Best Kitchen Cleaning And Organization Products We Saw

A clean kitchen is a happy kitchen, but let's be honest: Keeping a kitchen clean is not always the happiest task. It's rare that someone loves to do dishes or gets excited about organizing their spice drawer, but having the right products can make this process more bearable, and maybe even make it fun. Daily Meal was in attendance at The Inspired Home Show this weekend in Chicago, and while there we scouted out kitchen cleaning and organization products that we felt were the best of the best for 2024.

To stand out in this category, we looked for products with a unique edge, like a sponge that claims to last forever, or a spice rack that can adjust to differently-sized bottles. These items all had something specially designed to make working in your kitchen a little easier — a mission anyone can appreciate. So whether you love the act of cleaning and are looking to make your experience even better, or just searching for products to give you more motivation, Daily Meal has got you covered.