Food Chains That Made Huge Menu Changes In 2025

While most restaurant chains have classic items that would likely never get removed, menus are rarely static. Items come and go in a competition for consumers' taste, and in 2025, it feels like restaurants have changed their menus more than ever. With a shaky economic climate and increasingly value-minded customers, restaurant chains have to adjust their menus accordingly and be ruthless about what is and isn't working.

Therefore, the year has seen countless chains go through pretty major revamps of their menus. In some situations, restaurants like Starbucks have chopped a huge number of items on offer, in a bid to better mirror what its customers are actually ordering. Elsewhere, chains like IHOP and McDonald's have introduced value offers that try to entice diners through their doors with the promise of a lighter bill. Which restaurant has made the biggest menu change, though? It's time to find out.