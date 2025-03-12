All Of McDonald's Chicken Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best
McDonald's is a U.S. staple when it comes to burgers. Even with competitors such as Five Guys and Shake Shack, who attempt to elevate the fast food experience, there's still something to be said about this old classic business, with its humble beginnings in California. It's made a name for itself, and it's not going anywhere. However, the McDonald's menu has evolved over the years, and one of the hot-ticket items customers seek out is the chicken sandwich. While other brands compete to see who can make the best fast-food chicken sandwich, McDonald's seems as though it can do both burgers and chicken. With that in mind, I decided to try them all to find out which one is the best.
From spicy to classic, regular to deluxe, McDonald's doesn't have a large selection of chicken options like a Chick-fil-A or a KFC, but I was surprised to find that they do offer some tried and true sandwiches that hit the spot. In a world where McDonald's chicken sandwiches are ever more expensive, let's get a lesson on which ones should be your new go-to orders and which ones you should forgo.
6. McCrispy
Last on my list is McDonald's McCrispy chicken sandwich, but it isn't a loss or a failure. It simply isn't the best in the bunch. This option features a piece of southern-style fried chicken and some pickles tucked into a toasted and buttered potato roll. If we're making comparisons, this is comparable to the classic Chick-fil-A sandwich.
I enjoyed the roll and the breading on the chicken; both looked and tasted high-quality. The chicken had some crunch and wasn't bland. However, the breading was tough in some places, and certain spots were chewy, so it became my least favorite real quick. I think it was just a bad piece of chicken, as the other sandwiches didn't pose this problem. Be that as it may, it wasn't super juicy like I'd expect or hope.
Overall, this one rates as fine. I may have just gotten a mediocre piece of chicken, and McDonald's has been known to change up the McCrispy in the past. But if this is how the McCrispy is all the time, I'm going to pass.
5. Deluxe McCrispy
Next up is the Deluxe McCrispy, and I guess no one is surprised at its placement on the ranking after my review of the sans-deluxe version. The Deluxe McCrispy features the same crispy chicken fillet, but unlike its very basic brother, this sandwich also serves up some shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and a generous helping of mayo.
After tasting the regular version of this sandwich, I assumed this one would be the same. However, I was surprised taking my first bite. The chicken in this one was thicker, juicy, and the topping additions actually did something to pull this one together. The only real downside was the mayo. It didn't do much in terms of flavor, but it did add a great textural component.
The Deluxe McCrispy felt more like a competitive chicken sandwich within the fast-food world. It was cohesive and tasty, but it wasn't the best. On to the next!
4. Spicy McCrispy
While I'm super Irish and believe salt is a spicy addition to any meal, I do enjoy some heat. Cholula, where you at? Packing some serious warmth is McDonald's Spicy McCrispy chicken sandwich offering up the same southern-style fried chicken fillet as the others, that delicious potato roll, pickles, and a spicy orange pepper sauce that had me sweating. Literally.
Like the other McCrispy sandwiches, the chicken was super plump, super juicy, and perfectly tender. I didn't get any heat on the first bite, so I kept eating. Then, the heat hit me like a ton of bricks, and it kept building. I started to regret my choices, but the flavors were spot on — I kept going.
If you like spicy food and you like chicken, I know you'll enjoy this McDonald's option. Why did it rank fourth? It's pretty basic compared to the top three spots. Keep reading for some serious winners.
3. Hot n' Spicy McChicken
Now, I know there is a divide between the McChicken lovers and the McCrispy fans. One features what people perceive as a more natural chicken filet versus the McChicken which has that cafeteria patty feel. That being said, I ranked the Hot n' Spicy McChicken third, loving the nostalgia and taste that came with it.
When I opened the wrapper, I was taken aback at the smell that leaned more toward Subway than McDonald's. I wavered but knew there was more than meets the nose. This crispy patty was seasoned with an array of spices and topped with shredded lettuce and mayo. While you lose the potato bun with this option, it didn't affect my enjoyment, as the flavor of the chicken was the real winner.
Like the regular McChicken, I like the flavor and size — it's not like the limited-edition jumbo chicken sandwiches from a couple of years ago. It's a no-frills sandwich where the chicken is juicy, flavorful, and the clear star of the show. While it wasn't as spicy as the McCrispy pepper sauce, it had a nice, consistent heat that did build a little the more I ate. Overall, this is a solid McDonald's snack that pairs well with fries and an ice-cold Coke. I'm here for it.
2. McChicken
I know what you're thinking: How can a simple McChicken sandwich place second? But that's exactly the reason it did — simplicity. This classic sandwich features McDonald's signature chicken patty, along with shredded lettuce, mayo, and their signature bun. I can't fully explain it; it just hits the spot.
Like the others, the mayo isn't super flavorful, but there are herbs and spices cooked into the chicken that offer a solid flavor profile. While this one looks like one of those frozen chicken patties you'd get at the store, the flavor wins over the cover of this book, so don't judge. Why did it taste better than some of the others? Juicy chicken. Maybe I'm a freezer food aisle millennial, but I will happily sate my appetite with this McDonald's option.
There is something to be said for a tried and true classic, and at a lower price than the other options on this list, you can consume more of these in each sitting. Sometimes simple is better than flair.
1. Spicy Deluxe McCrispy
If you're looking for a fast-food chicken sandwich that doesn't taste like fast food, this sandwich has you covered. Placing first without a doubt is McDonald's Spicy Deluxe McCrispy. This epic sandwich features the brand's southern-style fried chicken fillet topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and that spicy pepper sauce to heat your mouth. All of this goodness is placed between that buttered and toasted potato roll, which adds a lot more to the experience than you might think.
My assumption before my first bite was that it'd be just like its little brother, the only difference being some lettuce and tomato. However, one bite took me away from feeling like I was at McDonalds. This one felt like I was eating a spicy chicken sandwich somewhere else — something more elevated. My mouth was on fire, but all the toppings seemed to fit right into place within the profile and textural landscape. The chicken was juicy, the orange sauce was fire (literally), and the additions helped to balance that heat. If you want a good chicken sandwich on the go, this is your best bet. Well done, McDonald's!
How I ranked McDonald's chicken sandwiches
For this chicken challenge, I sought out all of the chicken sandwiches McDonald's has to offer (excluding any unavailable limited-edition offerings like the fabled Chicken Big Mac). I went into the restaurant (not the drive-through for once) to give them a try.
With all the sandwiches laid out in front of me, I started with the basic sandwiches, moved my way up to the deluxes, then fought the heat of the spicy options. My goal was to find the right balance of flavor, along with assessing the quality of the chicken matched with the toppings. Price point and calorie count came to mind, as did which McDonald's chicken options are healthiest, but these aspects of the sandwiches weren't really a worry for me, as I know what I'm getting with fast food. This review was all about taste — nothing more, nothing less.