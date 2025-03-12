All Of McDonald's Chicken Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best

McDonald's is a U.S. staple when it comes to burgers. Even with competitors such as Five Guys and Shake Shack, who attempt to elevate the fast food experience, there's still something to be said about this old classic business, with its humble beginnings in California. It's made a name for itself, and it's not going anywhere. However, the McDonald's menu has evolved over the years, and one of the hot-ticket items customers seek out is the chicken sandwich. While other brands compete to see who can make the best fast-food chicken sandwich, McDonald's seems as though it can do both burgers and chicken. With that in mind, I decided to try them all to find out which one is the best.

From spicy to classic, regular to deluxe, McDonald's doesn't have a large selection of chicken options like a Chick-fil-A or a KFC, but I was surprised to find that they do offer some tried and true sandwiches that hit the spot. In a world where McDonald's chicken sandwiches are ever more expensive, let's get a lesson on which ones should be your new go-to orders and which ones you should forgo.