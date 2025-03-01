9 Secrets McDonald's Doesn't Want You To Know

Having been at the top of the fast food game since 1940, McDonald's knows a thing or two about how to keep a customer coming back and how to protect a brand. But unfortunately, this doesn't always involve complete transparency with its consumers. It has made a name for itself in the fast food world for its crispy fries, delicious Big Mac burgers, and mouthwatering McNuggets. But the iconic Golden Arches didn't become the billion-dollar brand it is without learning how to sweep some things under the rug.

McDonald's is no stranger to recalls, scandals, or controversies. And while the fast food king may prefer to keep some things under wraps, there are some secrets that just refuse to stay hidden. From multi-million dollar lawsuits and pink slime in burgers to massive fraud and duck feathers in the food, these are some of the juiciest secrets, scandals, and schemes that McDonald's doesn't want you to know about.