The Frozen Parmesan Tip To Effortlessly Upgrade Your Soup

Upon learning that packaged, pre-grated parmesan cheese from the supermarket might not be entirely made of cheese, some people have switched to buying their parmesan in blocks. Traditional blocks of Parmigiano-Reggiano lend much more flavor to a dish and give home cooks access to the cheese rind, which may have more uses than you think. The rind is the hard part at the edge of a chunk of cheese from a giant wheel; they are too hard to eat and, thus, often tossed in the trash. However, once you learn how a parmesan rind can upgrade a dish, you'll never want to throw one out again. Instead, pop them in the freezer and use them to flavor soups.

Saving your parmesan rinds to add to soup later is one great way to enhance your dish's flavor and take it from a cozy treat to something mind-blowingly delicious that tastes like a warm hug in a bowl. This works because the rind of a parmesan wheel picks up a lot of that nutty, salty flavor from the cheese without adding melty cheesiness. Therefore, parmesan rinds can be used in soups that already utilize parmesan cheese, such as minestrone, and in classically cheese-less soups, like chicken noodle.