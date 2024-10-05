Upgrade Frozen Pizza With A Game-Changing Burrata Trick

There's no doubt that pizza is a universally loved dish, since globally we eat around five billion pizzas every year. While many of us have our local pizzeria's magnet on the fridge, sometimes it's easier or cheaper to reach for the freezer instead, and pop a frozen pizza straight into the oven. While there's many great frozen pizzas out there, they can sometimes feel a little underwhelming. You may have already tried adding a few ingredients before baking to upgrade your frozen pizza. But there might be one post-bake topping you haven't considered before: Burrata.

Burrata is a ball of cheese which is made from a firm outer layer of mozzarella, but is filled with a creamy and soft interior of stracciatella cheese which will ooze out once cut into. It is rich and buttery in flavor, which will make your pizza taste so luxurious you might even forget it came from your freezer. The trick is to take out your burrata, drain it, and it pat dry while your pizza is in the oven, letting it warm up to room temperature, and then add it to the middle of your pizza once it's baked. You'll want to cut right into the burrata so that the creamy cheese can reach every slice of pizza.