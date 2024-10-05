Upgrade Frozen Pizza With A Game-Changing Burrata Trick
There's no doubt that pizza is a universally loved dish, since globally we eat around five billion pizzas every year. While many of us have our local pizzeria's magnet on the fridge, sometimes it's easier or cheaper to reach for the freezer instead, and pop a frozen pizza straight into the oven. While there's many great frozen pizzas out there, they can sometimes feel a little underwhelming. You may have already tried adding a few ingredients before baking to upgrade your frozen pizza. But there might be one post-bake topping you haven't considered before: Burrata.
Burrata is a ball of cheese which is made from a firm outer layer of mozzarella, but is filled with a creamy and soft interior of stracciatella cheese which will ooze out once cut into. It is rich and buttery in flavor, which will make your pizza taste so luxurious you might even forget it came from your freezer. The trick is to take out your burrata, drain it, and it pat dry while your pizza is in the oven, letting it warm up to room temperature, and then add it to the middle of your pizza once it's baked. You'll want to cut right into the burrata so that the creamy cheese can reach every slice of pizza.
Why burrata and pizza are a great match
Burrata is a topping you've probably seen on a pizza menu before, and with good reason. The creamy consistency of this cheese's filling will complement your crispy pizza crust, especially since frozen pizza crusts can be on the drier side. The soft burrata center spread onto your pizza will add elegance and flavor that mozzarella or parmesan just can't compete with. It's a good idea to add this cheese after you've finished baking your pizza to avoid a watery mess, since the inside of the burrata can leak onto the pizza while baking.
The freshness of this cheese will also make you feel as if you're eating a restaurant quality or homemade pizza. Burrata is available to buy in the cheese section at most supermarkets, which makes this a super accessible frozen pizza topping. If you can only find fresh mozzarella instead, you can even make your own faux version of burrata with a few simple ingredients. Try spreading some burrata on your next frozen pizza — you might even have people doubting it's store-bought.