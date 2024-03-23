The Expert-Recommended System For Organizing Your Pantry

The pantry is the treasure trove of every kitchen, full of must-have cooking staples and beloved snacks alike. But the pantry can quickly spiral from food heaven to disorganized nightmare. The corn starch ends up at the back of the top shelf, and you can never seem to find that one special ingredient right when you need it most.

Luckily, Maria Baer, founder of The Baer Minimalist, has a way to take your abundant pantry from mess to methodized. Her biggest pantry organization tip? Treat your pantry like the grocery store. "Create labeled zones similar to a grocery store (examples might include breakfast, dinner, grab and go, chips, crackers, baking, etc.)," Baer told Daily Meal. "As you consider which shelf each category will live on, think about what is accessed most frequently." Not all pantries have to look exactly the same, instead, it's best to build the flow of your pantry based on your lifestyle and daily needs.