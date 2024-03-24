Keeping Your Pantry Organized Is All About Minimalism, According To An Expert

Whether the pantry takes up a whole room or it's just a couple of shelves, most of us are guilty of trying to cram too much stuff into the space. Dry goods have long shelf lives, so it's easy to buy more food than you need for the week when things are on sale or you have a coupon. Over time, however, if you're not actually eating all the food you buy, the pantry shelves will start to get cluttered. If you dread opening the door to your pantry, it's probably time to clean it out, organize it, and start fresh.

If you've recently reorganized your pantry and you want to keep it that way, the simplest concept is the most important thing to keep in mind: Don't buy extra food just because it's a deal unless you're definitely going to eat it within a few weeks.

"After years of seeing hundreds and hundreds of expired products in pantries, I find that the best way to stay organized is to keep it minimal," said Baer. The grocery store isn't running out of food, and things go on sale in cycles about every six weeks, so there's no need to overstock — the lower prices will come around again.