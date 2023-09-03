A Dishwasher Is All You Need To Deep-Clean Your Kitchen Sponges

Kitchen sponges can be a helpful tool to clean anything from countertops to cookware. With that said, any damp environment can quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria, which means you need to be diligent about taking steps to avoid bacteria growth. When it comes to sanitizing your kitchen sponge, the dishwasher is the perfect place to turn. Thankfully, sponges are dishwasher safe, which keeps the process simple. Just load them into the top rack of the dishwasher along with your dirty cups, and let the hot water and detergent work its magic.

While the dishwasher is a great way to disinfect, that doesn't mean a kitchen sponge will last forever. There are easy ways to tell when it's time to replace yours (it's more often than you might (think), and if you don't have a dishwasher in your kitchen, there is also another method you can use to keep those sponges clean.