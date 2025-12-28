10 Cheap Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Will Look Like You Splurged

If you're looking for something that doesn't involve mortar and grout, consider a peel-and-stick backsplash. By the sound of it, it might not seem like this type of tiling really works, but high-quality products can be an easy-to-install alternative to traditional tiles. The process involves cleaning the surface, peeling and sticking the sheets to the wall (fitting them together like a puzzle), and pressing them with a roller to release any air bubbles.

Peel-and-stick tile is particularly ideal if you rent your home and want to spruce up your kitchen but aren't allowed to make permanent alterations. That's because, even though it can last up to 25 years, it's removable if you ever move or want to change your color or design. For long-lasting results, you can apply a silicone sealant along the edges. Also, make sure that the tile is heat-resistant if you plan to install it behind your stove.

Another major benefit of peel-and-stick backsplash is that it can look like various materials. From glass and metal to stone and vinyl, there are many designs that can make your kitchen backsplash look more expensive than it actually is, at around $10 to $15 per square foot. This metal tile design by Art3d, for example, is available on Amazon for $29.99 and includes nearly 10 square feet of sheets.