9 Kitchen Trends That Won't Survive 2026

No kitchen lasts forever — and if that sentence resonates with you, then it may be time to refresh yours. Kitchens generally need remodeling every 10 to 15 years, since it's around this time that they start to show some key signs that they need refreshing. While yours may have a bit more life in it, if 2026 is the year that you're finally taking the plunge and changing things, then you'll want your new space to be up to date, right? If so, then you'd do well to avoid some of the kitchen trends that will likely go out of style over the next 12 months.

In 2026, designers and customers alike will be drifting away from some key ideas and styles, some of which might seem as though they're still in vogue. Dominant trends like fully-open shelving and open-concept kitchens will start to take a backseat as people embrace a more closed-off aesthetic, and intentional zoning that makes kitchens feel cozier and more intimate. Elsewhere, there will be a shift away from bold colors and harsh whites, and instead, you can expect to see natural tones dominating designs going forward. Ready to bring your kitchen into the modern world and learn some kitchen design tips along the way? We've got everything you need to know about the trends that won't survive the coming year, right here.