9 Kitchen Trends That Won't Survive 2026
No kitchen lasts forever — and if that sentence resonates with you, then it may be time to refresh yours. Kitchens generally need remodeling every 10 to 15 years, since it's around this time that they start to show some key signs that they need refreshing. While yours may have a bit more life in it, if 2026 is the year that you're finally taking the plunge and changing things, then you'll want your new space to be up to date, right? If so, then you'd do well to avoid some of the kitchen trends that will likely go out of style over the next 12 months.
In 2026, designers and customers alike will be drifting away from some key ideas and styles, some of which might seem as though they're still in vogue. Dominant trends like fully-open shelving and open-concept kitchens will start to take a backseat as people embrace a more closed-off aesthetic, and intentional zoning that makes kitchens feel cozier and more intimate. Elsewhere, there will be a shift away from bold colors and harsh whites, and instead, you can expect to see natural tones dominating designs going forward. Ready to bring your kitchen into the modern world and learn some kitchen design tips along the way? We've got everything you need to know about the trends that won't survive the coming year, right here.
1. Purely open shelving
For years now, open shelving has been a key aesthetic in kitchens, and one preferred by cooking professionals. Instead of tucking items away behind enclosed doors, designers have flung everything out into the open, in a style that's attractive, functional, and pleasingly eclectic. As we go into 2026, though, the practice of using only open shelving in a kitchen is going out of fashion. Instead, trends are now moving towards a use of built-in storage that feels stylish, intentional, and embedded in the core aesthetic of the kitchen. Those long shelves displaying all of your crockery? It's time to retire them.
Why is open shelving going out of fashion? It all comes down to maintenance. Open shelving looks great, but anyone who has it knows how annoying it is to constantly keep everything on it clean. If just one plate gets smudged or dusty, things start to look grubby pretty quickly. As a result, designers are finding that customers prefer aesthetics that can combine style and easy upkeep.
Importantly, though, 2026 may not be the year that we say goodbye to open shelving for good. Open shelving may still be a feature of kitchens, but you probably won't see it completely replacing closed shelves and cupboards anymore. It's more likely that you'll see a combination of the two, such as a mostly traditional kitchen with a few strategically-placed open shelves that don't require too much work to keep looking good.
2. Brightly painted cabinets
Okay, so we're sorry to tell all of you budding artists out there this, but we're going to anyway: 2026 is the year that you can say goodbye to bold color in your kitchen. For a while now, brightly painted cabinets have been on-trend in kitchens, and people have been drawn to adorning their spaces with up-to-the-minute colors. These colors have often been a little, shall we say, garish, with folks embracing neon hues or trending tones that make a serious impact in pictures.
However, designers are now predicting that this habit is going to die in 2026. It's hardly a surprise, given that brighter colors are often not an evergreen choice, and are generally better-suited for smaller kitchen items or appliances than cabinets that dominate the whole space. Instead, we can expect to see a movement towards timeless colors and aesthetics, and a platforming of natural, more demure color schemes. Neutral shades that still have a little bit of excitement to them, like taupe, are expected to be popular, and others like beige or brown could be everywhere. Crucially, you may still see a spot of color in kitchen designs, and greens or blues could be a feature — but we'd hazard a guess that they're going to be slightly more muted next year.
3. All-white kitchens
It's time to call it, guys. All-white kitchens are out. Well, for 2026, at least. You have to admit that they've had a good run: For decades now, designers have been favoring a bright white aesthetic in their kitchens, with the thinking behind it being that it provides a clean-looking blank canvas in a functional room. However, the truth is that people are just a little bored with it. "I am so tired of seeing white kitchens with white oak," interior designer Megan Molten told Southern Living. "I know it's classic and timeless, and it is beautiful, but we are having a lot more fun with color."
It's not just designers who feel like this, either. Homeowners are increasingly feeling like all-white kitchens are just a little boring, and they want their cooking spaces to have way more personality and vibrancy. As a result, you can expect to see a lot more contrast in 2026. White features may still be prominent in kitchens, but they'll be balanced by colors and neutral shades that give them a bit of depth. We wouldn't expect these colors to be too bold on their own, but instead, you should keep an eye out for mineral and natural notes, or richer colors like burgundy.
4. Classic white subway tile backsplashes
If you've just got white subway tiles fitted for your backsplash, then we hate to tell you this, but ... They may well be outdated by 2026. Subway tiles are a classic look — they're even a feature in Brooke Shields' kitchen — but designers and kitchen experts are increasingly feeling that the pure white variety is just a little done. The problem is that they can make a space feel stark and lacking in any personality, and when there are so many other options out there, all-white tiles can feel like a predictable move. Designers are also shying away from contrasting these tiles with darker grouting, which feels somewhat dated going into 2026.
Rather than go with the status quo, we'd recommend choosing a different style for your backsplash. You may well decide that subway tiles are still the best fit, but if you're going to opt for them, try to introduce some muted color. If you want to be more on-trend, though, continuous backsplashes are the way to go. Opting for a solid slab of quartz, stone, or porcelain behind your sink will give your kitchen a sense of life while keeping maintenance easy. These backsplashes can be wiped clean in no time, and you don't have to worry as much about upkeep. The design is embedded into the piece itself, and fitting them is way simpler. What's not to like?
5. Farmhouse aesthetics
We're sorry to all of you folks that love HGTV out there, but we have to be honest. That farmhouse aesthetic that the hosts on the channel have had in their kitchens for the last few years, that you've grown to love? It's on its way out. Farmhouse aesthetics in kitchens are well and truly done for 2026, due to the simple fact that people have seen way too much of the style. "The modern farmhouse aesthetic had its time; it brought warmth and approachability, but now it's everywhere, and it all feels the same," admits interior designer Bilal Rehman to The Spruce. "It's lost the charm that made it special in the first place."
That's not to say that you can't have any farmhouse influence in your kitchen at all, but the consensus is that you shouldn't go too hard on it. Otherwise, the design starts to feel staid and, dare we say, a little lazy. Rather than deck your entire space out in a farmhouse style, opt for little splashes of a rustic feel here and there. Counterbalance these with modern touches or small splashes of color that keep the space alive. Rehman says that the idea is that spaces feel as though they've changed as you've lived in them, and building on your base style with other elements can help you do that.
6. Open-concept kitchens
We bet you weren't expecting to see this one here, right? Open-concept kitchens have been everywhere over the last few decades, perhaps driven by countless property shows revealing the luxurious, sprawling cooking spaces of the rich and famous. However, in recent years, they've been declining in popularity, partly due to the low-level chaos that open floor plans create. Open-concept kitchens invite more noise, more smells, and less privacy, and all of this makes things a lot less intimate.
Going into 2026, it now looks as though we're going to be seeing way less open-concept kitchens and way more cooking spaces that divide up space. "Broken plan" formats will be common, in which kitchens are zoned, and areas are intentionally tucked away to create more of a sense of division between cooking and dining. That's not to say that kitchens will become completely private, and they'll still have that slightly open feel. However, you may start to see features like walk-in pantries or prep kitchen concepts become more common, as designers seek to reduce the sterility and sprawling nature of open-plan designs. You may also see features like half-walls or glass partitions, which will break up spaces but won't entirely close things off.
7. Gray everywhere
Gray has been pretty dominant in kitchens for a while now, and for reasons that we very much understand. Gray provides a neutral palette without being as stark as black or white, and it's easy to maintain gray countertops, cabinets, and floors without too much upkeep or worry that food marks or stains will show. However, in 2026, it's safe to say that kitchen aesthetics that are ruled by gray are firmly out. In particular, cool gray is expected to fade into the background, and gray flooring is also a definite no-no. Sorry, guys, but it's just a little bit unsightly.
You may still find pops of gray here and there, but it's likely that it will be a secondary or tertiary shade. Instead, trends are leaning towards using muted colors as the space's primary shade, which don't announce themselves too much but which will give kitchens a little bit more excitement. If you do see grays, you'll probably see them in a slightly darker form. Stone might be a good middle ground between gray and black here, as it's got just enough light in it to stop it from feeling too dramatic, but it's also dark enough to not become totally dull. It also goes well with warmer tones, whereas cool gray can suck the life out of spaces.
8. Industrial chic
The industrial look has been in vogue for a minute now, but people have increasingly been realizing that a lot of the time, it's just a bit too much. Ultra-industrial aesthetics in kitchens used to feel cutting-edge, but now they're starting to lack any punch or impact. Importantly, they can also feel too intense in domestic kitchens, which need to try and strike a balance of design and comfort. If your space is dominated by stainless steel and harsh edges, it can overpower everything else and create sterility.
As a consequence, 2026 will see designs shifting towards softness and more warmth in cooking spaces. You'll likely see fewer sheer, sharp moments and more curated moments that give kitchens a little more personality and grace. A good example of where you might find this is on or around your kitchen island. Waterfall islands have had a lot of success in kitchens, but their straight lines and utilitarian appearance will now probably feel out of place. You should instead aim to create a more comfortable moment with your kitchen island, opting for one with separate compartments (something like IKEA's best-selling kitchen island will work well) and softer lines, kitted out in warm colors. We know that it may not look as much like you're in the Kardashians' house, but trust us, it'll suit your kitchen better.
9. Over-bright downlights
So, we all know that kitchens have to be bright. You're dealing with piping-hot food and detritus everywhere, after all. Designers know this too, and so for a long time, they've favored over-bright downlights and recess lighting over everything else as the primary way to lighten up dark kitchens. This has served its function, but as we move into 2026, people are rethinking lighting in kitchens, in line with the move away from more clinical, cold aesthetics. Gradually, design experts have come to understand that downlighting can be just a little too intense and stark, and that people want something cozier in their kitchens.
So, this year is the year of thoughtful lighting moments, which may feel just at home in your living room as they do in your kitchen. You'll likely see way more use of lamps and curated pendant lighting, both of which bring light down into a space, instead of blasting it from overhead. Simultaneously, lighting pieces will offer a pop of design inspiration and serve as a talking point in and of themselves. Be bold with your lighting in 2026, too: Don't just stick with hanging lamps, but go for exciting, irregular pieces that can spark interest and joy in your kitchen. Your guests will love it, and you will too.