The 9 Best Costco Foods That Can Warm Up Your Winter

Humans don't hibernate. But when we schlep through the snow to Costco, intent on stocking up so we don't have to leave the house again for at least a week, the dream of hibernation doesn't feel too far off. The hope with every Costco run is that the freezer and pantry stay full for a good, long while. You also want some food that will fortify you. A bowl of soup, a plate of hot noodles, a mug of hot chocolate that tastes like your mom made it special — these are the ways we survive the temperatures that have bears sleeping in caves and birds flying south.

Looking for winter superfoods to boost immunity and help ward off sickness? Costco's got you covered. Just looking for some hearty soups or a giant-sized box of hot chocolate packages? The big warehouse has that stuff, too. Oh, and if you need a little liquid courage to face the freezing temperatures? Might as well choose the perfect winter wine to pair with dinner. Here are some of our favorite groceries to pick up when the weather turns nasty.