6 Cuts Of Meat That Are Perfect For Pot Roast And 6 You Should Avoid

Pot roast is what it sounds like — meat stewed in a pot. Sounds easy enough, but is it? Among the many mistakes people make when cooking pot roast is selecting the right meat to put in said pot. There are several considerations for this beyond affordability and convenience — two of the hallmark features that make pot roast so desirable.

As a chef, I have spent nearly two decades learning how to coax flavor out of tough cuts of meat that can be hard to work with. Identifying which cuts are tough versus tender is relatively simple to do. It is all about location. Cuts derived from parts of the cow that get a lot of exercise throughout the animal's lifespan are always denser than those that do not. Generally speaking, cuts from the shoulders and rear of a cow qualify as tough, while those from the loin are tender.

These tough cuts are rife with connective tissue and lack the intramuscular fat or marbling that translates to juicy meat. Dense, fibrous connective tissues require time and moisture to be slowly coerced into submission. This is what is necessary for a quality pot roast. To help take the guesswork out of selecting the appropriate meat for pot roast, I have compiled a list of cuts to use and those to avoid based on my experience and expertise. I have included why they are or are not ideal for pot roast and some general guidelines for what to look for.