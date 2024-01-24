V8 Is The Truly Unexpected Ingredient For Making Minestrone Soup

While canned soup is quite plentiful on grocery store shelves, there's nothing like homemade. Take minestrone soup, for instance, which typically consists of hearty vegetables, beans, and pasta in a tomato-based broth. While you can use tomatoes or tomato sauce to whip up your own bases for the wholesome and delicious soup, there's another ingredient you can use that will make the process a whole lot easier: V8.

Along with saving time in the kitchen, using V8 as a minestrone base ensures your soup is flavored perfectly thanks to its selection of vegetables. Keep in mind that V8 contains a lot of the essential ingredients called for in minestrone recipes in a convenient bottle. It also makes for an excellent soup base due to its consistency. And if you're concerned about your intake of salt, there's a low-sodium version available, which means you can enjoy the great flavors of minestrone while also keeping your health in check.