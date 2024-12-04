The Easy Tip For Cooking Restaurant-Level Stir Fry
Oh, stir-fry — what would my lazy Monday night dinners look like without you? A tried-and-true classic, stir-fry is a delicious dish that anyone can whip up in just a few minutes (with the help of a wok and some veggies, of course). And while this dish is pretty simple to prepare, there are some tips that can truly elevate it from a dorm room classic to Michelin star-worthy (well, kind of).
An easy stir-fry recipe typically comprises veggies, proteins, aromatics, and spices. It's not exactly frowned upon to drop your ingredients onto your wok at the same time, but knowing when to add each ingredient can be the key to a delicious stir-fry. Before you drop all of those chopped veggies, minced aromatics, and cuts of protein into your heated (and oiled) wok, think for a second — there's a better way to do it. The simple way to remember is through the acronym PAV: proteins, aromatics, vegetables. And, by following this formula, you'll discover that it's the key to creating the perfect stir-fry.
Here's the correct order of ingredients for cooking stir-fry
There are some mistakes you can make when cooking stir-fry. To get the best texture possible, taking the time to cook your ingredients in order can make all the difference in your final product. After heating your oil in a ripping-hot wok, add in your protein of choice — shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, or even tofu — and let it cook on one side for around two to three minutes (this allows the protein to form a crispy crust around the edges). From there, saute until your protein is fully cooked.
After that, it's time to add your aromatics — which should be chopped small to build flavor. Ingredients like garlic, ginger, and minced spring onion can be quite delicate, so over-cooking them (or even burning them) can result in a bitter, less-than-desirable taste. Once your aromatics are softened, about a minute or so, then it's time to add in your veggies. Certain veggies, like mushrooms or broccoli, have longer cooking times than ingredients like peppers and bok choy — so add in those thicker, bigger, and longer-to-cook vegetables first.
Once your ingredients are cooked, pour in your sauce and saute to coat your stir-fry evenly. Then, finally, top off your stir-fry with the garnishes of your choice to add in some texture and bursts of new, complementing flavor. Cooking your stir-fry in order can seem like an unnecessary step, but trust us when we tell you that you'll be able to tell the difference.