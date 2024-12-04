The Easy Tip For Cooking Restaurant-Level Stir Fry

There are some mistakes you can make when cooking stir-fry. To get the best texture possible, taking the time to cook your ingredients in order can make all the difference in your final product. After heating your oil in a ripping-hot wok, add in your protein of choice — shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, or even tofu — and let it cook on one side for around two to three minutes (this allows the protein to form a crispy crust around the edges). From there, saute until your protein is fully cooked.

After that, it's time to add your aromatics — which should be chopped small to build flavor. Ingredients like garlic, ginger, and minced spring onion can be quite delicate, so over-cooking them (or even burning them) can result in a bitter, less-than-desirable taste. Once your aromatics are softened, about a minute or so, then it's time to add in your veggies. Certain veggies, like mushrooms or broccoli, have longer cooking times than ingredients like peppers and bok choy — so add in those thicker, bigger, and longer-to-cook vegetables first.

Once your ingredients are cooked, pour in your sauce and saute to coat your stir-fry evenly. Then, finally, top off your stir-fry with the garnishes of your choice to add in some texture and bursts of new, complementing flavor. Cooking your stir-fry in order can seem like an unnecessary step, but trust us when we tell you that you'll be able to tell the difference.