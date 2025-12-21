10 Dining Rules To Know Before Visiting LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse has been firing up the grill since the McKerrow family founded the chain in Georgia over 40 years ago, in 1981. Today, the popular restaurant is outpacing competitors with a record number of steak-lovers swarming in for a uniquely casual dining experience. The chain touts more than 500 locations with only a handful of states (like Wyoming and Montana) missing out on this beefy destination. It's the kind of restaurant you want to visit when you're looking for an upscale Old-West motif and well-seasoned grub without the premium price tag.
This Darden-owned success story likely stems from its expansive menu that features eight different "legendary" cuts of steak, plus chicken, seafood, and so much more. Whether this is your first time heading through the doors under the Longhorns or your 100th, there are some guidelines that you should consider, from when to arrive to how to save a few bucks on your bill. So, join the round-up as we share these 10 dining rules to know before visiting LongHorn Steakhouse that'll make your first or next experience a real cowboy dandy.
There's one fan-favorite appetizer you have to try
As a rule, signature appetizers at this chain are worth knowing about, even if you don't typically order one before your meal. LongHorn Steakhouse offers seven interesting starter options on its menu, from cheese-stuffed mushrooms to seasoned chicken wings. But when the restaurant chain asked its Facebook followers what their favorite menu item is, there was widespread agreement on the answer: Wild West Shrimp. Although this grub isn't a traditional chuckwagon classic, it sure is popular with wanna-be trail bosses and ranch hands at this steakhouse's locations across the country.
This delish starter features a hearty plate of breaded shrimp, spicy cherry peppers, and garlic butter. That tasty combination sent dozens of happy customers to their socials, wholeheartedly recommending this appetizer. The overwhelming consensus is that it's some good stuff, whether they're ordering for the table or trying to impress the in-laws. If you like something tasty to share that's deep fried to a crispy, golden brown and perfectly dunks in ranch, this is the one for you. There's no need to be polite — it's everyone at the table for themselves — so dig right in.
Don't miss out on dessert
We all know that LongHorn Steakhouse is the place to lasso up a fresh, never frozen steak, but did you know that it's a key dining rule to stick around for dessert? A scrumptious plate of sweets should never be an afterthought because the options on this section of the menu are worth their weight in gold. While this chain offers just four sweet treats, there's something for everyone's taste, and there's definitely a method to this madness: Each comforting offering was designed by LongHorn's pastry chefs to perfectly balance the restaurant's savory main courses, so don't be all hat and no dessert.
The Chocolate Stampede and Molten Lava Cake are both chocolatey-enriched dishes that complement all cuts of steak, while the light and fruity nature of Strawberries & Cream Shortcake makes for the perfect grilled chicken follow-up. But wait. Maybe you had the grilled salmon? Well, then order up THE Cheesecake. Its rich, creamy texture pairs well with fatty fish. LongHorn Steakhouse's sweet-toothed wranglers have their favorites. One TikTok reviewer tried all four and proclaimed the Stampede is the pick for cowpokes with a hankerin' for chocolate, while other social media reviewers prefer the strawberry shortcake.
Making dinner reservations is a no-go
One dining rule to know before visiting LongHorn Steakhouse is that this restaurant doesn't take reservations. So, whether you have a large group, a special shindig, or you just want to ensure fast access to seating during peak mealtimes, that horse has left the barn and you're out of luck. You can either grab a drink at the bar, get in line with the other jingling spurs in the lobby, or take advantage of a little-known hack: Give 'em a holler.
While this casual steakhouse won't book you a table, that doesn't mean it won't (almost) save you a seat. What this chain does offer is "call-ahead" waiting. Just add your name to the waiting list over the phone before you arrive, and skip to the front of the line. Your party will spend less time cooling your heels in the lobby and more time chowing down on delicious vittles. If you don't want to make an actual phone call, you can rustle up the same results on LongHorn's website.
Take advantage of its nifty rewards program
Before you jump in your covered wagon and mosey on over to your neighborhood LongHorn Steakhouse, sign up for its nifty eClub rewards program. This is a must-follow dining rule you want to know before your first visit (or at least ASAP for you veteran cowpokes), because inner circle members of this round-up crew will enjoy a more streamlined dining experience while cashing in on free grub.
Simply fill out the chain's short online form to stay on top of insider news, get the latest offers, and enjoy a free appetizer (how about the Wild West Shrimp?) that's worth more than $10 by today's menu prices. Yeehaw! LongHorn also wants you to come in on your birthday for a rootin' tootin' good time with a complimentary dessert on your special day (when you sign up for marketing text messages). But hold your horses, there's more. With the official LongHorn app, you can join the waitlist, place a to-go order, plus take advantage of time-saving features like setting up a favorites list and storing your payment information for next time.
One topping can launch your regular dish to the next level
LongHorn's Parmesan-crusted dishes consistently earn top spots among the steakhouse chain's devotees, and adding this not-so-secret menu hack to your regular routine is a dining rule you need to know before your next visit. Have the chef slather this combo of Parmesan breadcrumbs, provolone, ranch, and herbs over your favorite dish. If you don't see exactly the cheesy enhanced dish you're looking for on the menu, go ahead and ask your server. Social media users report getting their bone-in lamb chops – a recently revived old-school menu item — Parmesan-crusted just by asking for it.
The steakhouse's Facebook post showcasing this cheesy, melty topping was met with rave reviews. Top fan Bryan Ohntrup watched the enticing video "19 times in a row" or more (we get you Bryan), while another Facebook user gave her Parmesan-crusted chicken a 10 out of 10 and said, "We both filled up and had enough to take home for lunch tomorrow." A YouTube reviewer tried the Parmesan-crusted sirloin for just $2.49 extra at their local LongHorn and said it was tender and very good. Well, that's what we're looking for, after all: A melt-in-your-mouth steak.
You're going to get a plate piled high with generous portions
If you've got a light appetite, it's important that you know this dining rule when visiting LongHorn Steakhouse: You're going to be served generous portions. That's just how it's done at this particular chain, especially with offerings like the 22-ounce Porterhouse with two hearty sides. Paul Kenna from Orlando mentions in a LongHorn Steakhouse review on Facebook that "The portions were big and we had loads of food left over."
While many customers enjoy the idea of a doggie bag to take home, not everyone gets excited about leftovers. Well, it's a mighty fine thing that you may be able to share your entrée with someone special then. If going halvsies is not an option, you could try to order something off the kids' menu (typically reserved for guests 12 and under), but this strategy varies depending on location. So, for a sure-fire way to bypass that pesky age limit rule, order your buckaroo meal for take-out. They'll never know. There's more than just burgers and fries on the kids' menu, too. You can order a sirloin just the way you like it alongside a loaded baked potato or opt for the top-ranked Steakhouse mac & cheese.
This chain doesn't have the lively and loud atmosphere that Texas Roadhouse does
While LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse both serve some of the best steaks money can buy, that's about the only thing they have in common. If you're looking for a quieter setting for your meal, LongHorn offers a more intimate experience than the other steakhouse's lively, rustic atmosphere. "Texas Roadhouse is much louder – Longhorn is a relaxed dining experience," Facebook user Mark Misner commented. Other social media users agree that Texas Roadhouse is too loud, confirming this common sentiment.
Reviewers on YouTube say LongHorn is more upscale, with a bit of spit and shine that Texas Roadhouse lacks. The upper crust chain's low lighting is much better suited for date night conversation with your darlin', while Roadhouse's rowdier atmosphere may be best for loud groups or families with young kids. In a review for Business Insider, Terri Peters took her family to five different steakhouses and said that Roadhouse "felt loud, crowded, and chaotic" and "it's in a class below Outback and LongHorn." We couldn't agree more.
Don't expect the menu to be filled with vegan options
Dining at a steakhouse, well, means you're probably going to be faced with loads of meat on the menu. This is a pretty solid rule when you're dining at LongHorn, but that doesn't mean that if you're limiting your meat intake, you can't enjoy a nice dinner here. There are a few menu items you want to stay away from at LongHorn, especially if you're avoiding certain ingredients, like animal products. Before visiting LongHorn Steakhouse, it's helpful to know that there are a few menu hacks you can throw together to make a satisfying meal that'll stick to your ribs, like Texas Tonion fried onion petals for starters and an entrée salad for the main course. We love the Farm Fresh Field Greens salad — just remember to tell your server to hold the crispy chicken tenders and cheddar cheese.
Social media users offer up loads of ideas that have our minds a-buzzin', like Brussels sprouts, baked potato, and sweet potato topped with sautéed mushrooms. By gum, those options do sound good! Just bear in mind that sauces and dressings may contain dairy products and other hidden ingredients, so ordering plain might be the way to go if you're serious about sticking to your vegan guns here.
Don't eat the whole loaf of bread
We understand that passing on the bottomless loaves at LongHorn is as likely as a cow jumpin' over the moon, especially when you request a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top. But there's a dining rule here that you should know before visiting LongHorn Steakhouse: You don't want to fill up on the free baked honey wheat bread with butter. This chain is well known for its generous portion sizes, so unless you want to finish the bulk of your Flo Filet at home tomorrow, go easy on the (albeit warm and inviting) bread.
If you're dining solo or with another cowpoke, a full loaf of bread is a lot for one or two people to gobble up while you're awaiting the main event. Besides, you have to cut it yourself, and all that work may not be worth the trouble. While some reviewers aren't so sure about the bread, others say it's wonderful, so to each their own.
What time you arrive at the restaurant matters to your wallet
If you're looking to save a few bucks, the time you arrive at LongHorn matters. There are a couple of basic dining rules to follow here. First, get your order in before the lunch menu expires at 3 p.m. to get a discount. While this section of the menu may not be as extensive as the dinner side, there are a lot of scrumptious options to choose from, starting with a lunch plate for less than 10 bucks (like the half-pound steakhouse cheeseburger and fries). If you're craving a real meal, the 7-ounce dinner salmon starts at $22.29, while the same-size lunch portion will cut your bill by $3 a plate.
We think this next tip is just as good. Go ahead and shake off the workday blues with discounts at happy hour. Head to the bar side of the restaurant between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day of the week for 25% off appetizers and terrific drink specials. LongHorn offers something for connoisseurs, including five margaritas, six signature cocktails, and various bottles of wine and beer. One Reddit user wrote, "I want to know how they make it. I love the old fashioned at Longhorn." We hope you will, too.