LongHorn Steakhouse has been firing up the grill since the McKerrow family founded the chain in Georgia over 40 years ago, in 1981. Today, the popular restaurant is outpacing competitors with a record number of steak-lovers swarming in for a uniquely casual dining experience. The chain touts more than 500 locations with only a handful of states (like Wyoming and Montana) missing out on this beefy destination. It's the kind of restaurant you want to visit when you're looking for an upscale Old-West motif and well-seasoned grub without the premium price tag.

This Darden-owned success story likely stems from its expansive menu that features eight different "legendary" cuts of steak, plus chicken, seafood, and so much more. Whether this is your first time heading through the doors under the Longhorns or your 100th, there are some guidelines that you should consider, from when to arrive to how to save a few bucks on your bill. So, join the round-up as we share these 10 dining rules to know before visiting LongHorn Steakhouse that'll make your first or next experience a real cowboy dandy.