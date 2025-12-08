The Ultimate Ranking Of LongHorn Steakhouse Sides

While I enjoy my chain restaurants, I am somewhat of a snob when it comes to steakhouses. I like them fancy (and apparently expensive), but those characteristics don't always make them a winner. When I was doing research for my previous ultimate ranking of LongHorn Steakhouse apps, I learned just how good chain steakhouses can be. I was shocked by the quality and variety offered. I had to go back and see what else this spot could do. For this taste test, I focused on the sides — the tried and true menu underdogs at all of America's best steakhouses.

From mac and cheese to every type of potato, LongHorn offers an array of sides to choose from. Overall, they were pretty great! Come along on another LongHorn journey to see which sides you should pair with the chain's best steaks and which sides you should avoid altogether. There are nine to choose from, and all offer a positive eating experience.