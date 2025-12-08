The Ultimate Ranking Of LongHorn Steakhouse Sides
While I enjoy my chain restaurants, I am somewhat of a snob when it comes to steakhouses. I like them fancy (and apparently expensive), but those characteristics don't always make them a winner. When I was doing research for my previous ultimate ranking of LongHorn Steakhouse apps, I learned just how good chain steakhouses can be. I was shocked by the quality and variety offered. I had to go back and see what else this spot could do. For this taste test, I focused on the sides — the tried and true menu underdogs at all of America's best steakhouses.
From mac and cheese to every type of potato, LongHorn offers an array of sides to choose from. Overall, they were pretty great! Come along on another LongHorn journey to see which sides you should pair with the chain's best steaks and which sides you should avoid altogether. There are nine to choose from, and all offer a positive eating experience.
9. Seasoned rice pilaf
I want to start my assessment by saying that nothing on this list was bad, gross, or even off-putting, which says a lot about this chain. Be that as it may, something had to come in last place, and on this list, it was the seasoned rice pilaf. This side featured rice seasoned with fresh herbs, spices, chopped vegetables, and citrus.
Regarding flavor, I could taste the mild seasoning — a little herby with some lemon notes. The only veggies I saw were a few chopped up peppers, and there were some finely chopped green herb pieces in there, too. Overall, the rice was fine. I didn't love it, but there were some good flavors here that I know some folks will like (and do!). I didn't think the flavor profile was wildly cohesive, but again, this is a great side if you enjoy flavored rice that isn't too overpowering. This one is a good complement to a solid steak dinner; it just wasn't for me.
8. Mashed potatoes
I want to preface this one by saying I do enjoy a good cafeteria-style version of mashed potatoes, and that's exactly what you get with the LongHorn rendition. These mashed potatoes are advertised as fresh and creamy, finished with real butter. However, I am not sure "fresh" is a word I would use.
I didn't mind the taste at all, but the mashed potatoes had the texture and flavor of a powdered box potato base. I'm not saying that's what the restaurant uses; I'm simply saying that's what these tasted like. I also got notes of pepper and a lot of salt. This side seemed a little out of place to me because all of the other options tasted really fresh. Powdered or not, they didn't taste bad, but personally, I'd opt for one of the other potato choices. Between a loaded baked potato and a sugary sweet potato, I'd choose either over these mashed taters.
7. Fresh steamed asparagus
One of my go-to steakhouse sides is always asparagus. I think it's a nice, fresh complement to a juicy protein and other rich, starchy carb options. LongHorn's asparagus had the right texture, but the taste wasn't flawless.
The steakhouse's asparagus is finished with a seasoned lemon sauce, but honestly, I didn't get any lemon flavor. It was more of a dry rub steak seasoning, and that showed in the texture, too. The flavors just didn't mesh. While it wasn't bad, it's not what I like about ordering a fresh veggie. You need a break from all that salt, and this just didn't provide that. However, the texture was perfection. These were cooked so well — nothing tough, chewy, or soggy about them. I'd get them again for the texture alone, but next time, I'll be choosing one of the other veggie options.
6. Seasoned french fries
Who doesn't love a great batch of french fries, especially with a steak? LongHorn offers natural-cut fries made to order. They didn't taste frozen at all. These studly spuds were finished with the brand's signature Prairie Dust seasoning, and that's where the real flavors emerge. However, that flavor was a little too much for me.
These fries were good, but they were aggressively salted and peppered, with some type of kick in there. Maybe a little cayenne? They offered a typical steak fry texture — not soggy or crunchy — a Goldilocks story of sorts. I couldn't put these any higher on the list, as there was just too much seasoning for me. My boyfriend ate the entire container before we finished the taste test, so if you enjoy a seasoned fry or a lot of salt, these are for you!
5. Loaded baked potato
Now, if you want a solid potato option from LongHorn, I suggest the chain's loaded baked potato. What I love about this side is that you can get it plain, with a few toppings, or with all the toppings. Choose from Applewood smoked bacon, Daisy sour cream, aged yellow cheddar, butter, and green onions. I opted for them all.
Even before I took a bite, I was impressed. I loved the addition of the salt crust on the outside — something I do at home. The potato itself was fine — definitely fresh — but I would absolutely dress it up. (You can dress it yourself if you choose takeout.) Out of all the toppings, the only one we didn't like was the cheese. While it claimed to be aged yellow cheddar, it was too processed with limited flavoring. There was nothing aged about the taste or texture. Besides the cheese, the rest of the options tasted very fresh.
4. Fresh steamed broccoli
If you asked child Jenn if she'd ever put broccoli in 4th place during a taste test ranking, she would have rolled her eyes and laughed. But the steamed broccoli from LongHorn was fresh, crisp, and tasty. It deserves the spot it got!
The website states the broccoli is drizzled with a garlic herb butter sauce, and maybe that's why I loved it so much, but I have to say — I did not catch these flavors while eating. If they did add it, it was absorbed into the veggie, or they put just enough to keep this one tasting pure. The secret might be out on how to get me to eat my veggies. I appreciated the texture, too. The broccoli wasn't soggy, it was cooked just right, and it had great coloring. This is the perfect veggie side at LongHorn. But I refuse to give a veggie the top spot. Read on to see the real winners of this epic competition.
3. Sweet potato
I have to say, a lot about my adult self was revealed during this taste test, as many surprising sides took over the top spots. For example, third place went to LongHorn's sweet potato — something I would never order, especially at a steakhouse. It may look a bit messy, but the flavors stole the show.
This side was so yummy. The base was a baked sweet potato, but you can add butter and or cinnamon sugar. Of course, I added both, and it did not disappoint. Overall, this was a killer combo I would absolutely eat again. I don't have many notes on this one, as the flavors and textures were on point. The sweet potato didn't break into the top two because I simply prefer a savory side with steak. But if you lean sweet, this is a must-try, for sure.
2. Crispy Brussels sprouts
Placing second (and also surprising my inner child) was LongHorn's crispy Brussels sprouts side. Man, were these tasty! The sprouts were tossed with a smoky honey butter. I would bathe in that butter — no questions asked. While I do eat my fair share of Brussels sprouts, something about these made them next level.
I originally thought there was some soy or balsamic honey glaze in the mix, but a smoky honey butter makes sense upon reflection. Who knows what secrets this steakhouse is keeping? What I really enjoyed here was that not only were the Brussels cooked well, but the flavors weren't overpowering. They were balanced, so you could still taste the veggie base and still have room for all that steak. I wouldn't say these were super crispy, but I did order takeout and eat these at home. If I got them at the restaurant, the texture may have been different. Nonetheless, this is the ultimate veggie at LongHorn, hands down.
1. Steakhouse mac & cheese
When it comes to LongHorn sides, nothing can touch its steakhouse mac & cheese. This chain's version features a creamy four-cheese sauce and smoked bacon. It's also topped with the restaurant's Parmesan bread crumbs. Yum!
No matter where I order mac and cheese, I am always thrilled to see cavatappi pasta. It's my favorite because the texture is great, the pasta doesn't get lost in the cheese, and it bakes nicely, especially when you get a bread crumb topping like this. I really liked how balanced this mac and cheese was. It wasn't overly done up with too many competing cheese flavors; it also wasn't heavy. It was nice and creamy with nothing tasting fake or processed. There were some onion notes in there that really gave the side depth, too. Add on that breading, and this was a solid bite every time.
The best part? The size. I don't want too much with a steak, so the portion and taste are the perfect complement. Whether you order a steak or not, order the mac & cheese next time you're at LongHorn.
Methodology
For this taste test, I didn't feel like dining out, so I ordered through LongHorn's website which was super easy. I pulled up to the assigned spot, and a friendly waitress brought out all of my food.
When I got home, I surveyed the landscape, moving from bite to bite for analysis. Overall, this wasn't just about taste, but which flavors would pair well with a steak and or a heartier meal. While all of the sides were tasty, I broke ties with balanced bites and sides I'd actually eat again. To be honest, this was a great taste test, as there were a lot of standouts and no failures. Well done, LongHorn!