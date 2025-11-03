Avoid The LongHorn Steakhouse Crowds: Here's The Best Time To Dine

Americans love a chain steakhouse. This slice of the restaurant industry makes quality, cooked-to-order meats more accessible to the masses than individual steakhouses in notable locales. But with the masses come crowds, and sometimes the sheer number of your fellow diners can be an eating out turnoff. This is especially true at popular chains like LongHorn.

As with many restaurants, the best time for the crowd-averse to dine at LongHorn Steakhouse is right when it opens, usually at 11:00 AM. Crowds are unlikely to appear until you're almost done eating. But since LongHorn doesn't close in between lunch and dinner service, those off-hours after the lunch rush but before dinnertime — approximately 2 to 6 PM, especially on weekdays — are also a good time to dine in relative seclusion.

The professionals at LongHorn will of course do their best to accommodate guests even during the busiest times, and a well-run restaurant shouldn't leave diners waiting for food too long even at the peak of service. But anyone who's worked in the industry knows that a slammed service can be stressful. Sometimes things fall through the cracks. It's less likely to happen if there are fewer customers there.