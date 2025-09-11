The Fast Food Chain That Revolutionized How We Order In Drive-Thrus

In 1948, In-N-Out Burger became the first fast-food chain to roll out a real drive-thru system, powered by Harry Snyder's two-way speaker box. Until then, the standard was either carhops weaving between bumpers with trays or cooks shouting orders through a window while trying to keep an eye on the grill. Both methods slowed things down, clogged parking lots, and left kitchens scrambling. Snyder's speaker changed all of that, creating a clear system where drivers could order without ever stepping out of the car.

The Baldwin Park outpost where it debuted was hardly more than a shack — a sliver of space that didn't look like the birthplace of a fast-food revolution. But Snyder was a hands-on tinkerer. After closing up for the night, he went home and sketched, wired, and adjusted until the speaker setup was reliable enough to handle the dinner rush. By separating the order-taking from the cooking, he unclogged the bottleneck that had plagued so many early burger joints.

Though In-N-Out has always kept its footprint small compared to national giants, its influence was anything but. As one of the oldest fast-food chains in the country, the brand didn't just flip burgers — it gave the industry a playbook for how the modern drive-thru should function.