The Chain You'll Want To Avoid When It Comes To Fried Chicken

The restaurant who can rightfully claim the title of "best fried chicken" is a hotly contested topic, with many loyal fans arguing that their favorite spot reigns supreme. Some people prefer their chicken skin crispy with meat that is falling off the bone, while others prefer a lightly battered chicken tender that is covered in spices. Whatever your preference, there is a fast food restaurant that likely fits the bill. However, there are certain fast food chains with fried chicken options that just don't measure up.

In a Daily Meal ranking of the best fried chicken chains based on crunch and flavor, Checkers was one of the biggest letdowns. Checkers, also known as Rally's depending on the region, is a fast food chain that does have fried chicken options on the menu, although the chain isn't exactly known for it. We recommend skipping the chicken options unless you prefer your meat to have a bland, unmemorable flavor and texture.